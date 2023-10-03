Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PFFD: Higher For Longer Interest Rates Detrimental To Preferred Shares

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.78K Followers

Summary

  • PFFD provides exposure to a broad index of preferred securities. However, broad indices are financials heavy, as they are the largest issuers of preferred shares.
  • Since the root cause of the March regional bank crisis, higher interest rates, have not been resolved, I believe systemic risks still remain.
  • I recommend investors seeking preferred share exposure to consider the PFXF ETF as an alternative, as it excludes financials.

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.

designer491

Following up on a cautious article on Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) I penned a few months ago, I continue to believe investors should exercise caution on the PFFD ETF due to the recent surge in long-term

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.78K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.