Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Airbnb: Consensus Estimates Are Too Aggressive, Reiterate Underperform

Oct. 03, 2023 12:36 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)EXPE, BKNG3 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Airbnb, Inc. stock continues to trade at high valuations, despite concerns about increasing competition and diminishing returns on their supply advantage.
  • The company has benefited from organic search traffic and has a significant net cash position.
  • Wall Street expects continued growth, but consensus estimates look too aggressive.
  • Airbnb, Inc. stock is priced for perfection despite the likelihood of disappointment over the long term.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Luxury holiday villa. Three women lying on sun loungers.

Flashpop/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock continues to trade at rich valuations as Wall Street is too focused on the impressive profit margins. ABNB has benefitted from organic search traffic, giving it a sizable boost to profitability

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best deep-dive investment reports.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
30.23K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

b
bankoncraig
Today, 1:34 PM
Comments (409)
I'm not sold on EXPE or BKNG being good comps for ABNB. Would love to see the product mix for those 2 (if they break out sales by hotel stays vs. air/car etc ) .The real competitor in the space is VRBO.
I am long ABNB via the IPO - I am a long time user and ABNB host so i have a pretty good feel for the platform.
I see the largest risks to ABNB as A) Regulation - cities are banning or severely restricting vacation rentals and B) Host retention - host properties are essentially ABNB's inventory , yet they treat guests like Kings and hosts like dirt - there is a large contingent of unhappy hosts , fortunately for ABNB there are no close seconds for moving your listing to VRBO or another vendor. ABNB makes al ot of $ by using AI and overseas call centers - but that's not very satisfying when you have a problem at 2am.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 1:14 PM
Premium
Comments (3.82K)
Agreed, it is overvalued. It took a big hit today because of its valuation, this is why I took some profits in back in July because of that very reason. Now I’m back, ready to start buying again. Fair value is somewhere between $110 and current price. We’ll have to wait until next ER for guidance.
D
DEJANVG
Today, 12:58 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12)
Maybe could Abnb profit from booking.com problems. Since they dont pay to the owners of the appts and hotels could many go to abnb.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.