Full Of Potential Red Flags: Breaking Down Nano-X Imaging

Oct. 03, 2023 12:46 PM ETNano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)1 Comment
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
Summary

  • Nano-X Imaging specializes in X-ray machinery with innovations that include lighter, more efficient, and cost-effective machines.
  • Their machines are connected to a cloud platform with AI analysis capabilities, allowing remote image analysis and addressing the shortage of specialists.
  • However, there are potential red flags, including the historical failures of cold cathode machines, lack of interest from industry giants, increasing competition, and no financial projections.

X-ray collages parts of the patient body

Sitichok Kanlapasut/iStock via Getty Images

For those who follow my analyses, you know I'm quite intrigued by micro-cap stocks with a strong mission: the name of the game is either revolutionize an entire industry or fade away. After delving into Nano-X Imaging (

Freelance analyst and financial journalist. Available for hire.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

d
deepdiligence
Today, 1:27 PM
Comments (39)
Thanks for the article. Cold cathodes save less than 1% of the total power vs thermionic cathodes. Cold cathodes, despite having been around since the 1st x-ray tube ever, have never gained traction because they do not lead to smaller, lower power, simpler, more reliable, or better-performing x-ray systems. NNOX claims their source is "digital": it can be switched on and off fast. Conventional hot cathode tubes used in angiography already do this at 30 frames per second, as fast as current detectors can and need to handle. So, NNOX have no tech differentiation of any commercial value. The ARC could be made (and probably actually is made) with conventional dental x-ray tubes. The ARC produces tomosynthesis images, not CT images, which are unable to provide soft tissue imaging, only MSK imaging. ARC cannot be used for load-bearing MSK, a key MSK application. So ARC cannot compete with CT or conventional x-ray. It is not cheaper than a digital x-ray system, has lower resolution, and an inflexible geometry. It is a totally failed concept; but it makes a very good story, like Theranos' pinprick tech,
