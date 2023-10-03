visualspace

A Quick Take On Abivax SA

Abivax SA (ABVX) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The clinical stage biopharma is advancing treatments for various chronic inflammatory diseases.

ABVX is already listed on the Euronext Paris exchange and is beginning Phase 3 trials in the United States for its lead candidate.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.

Abivax Overview

Paris, France-based Abivax SA was founded to develop treatment candidates for diseases such as moderate to severe ulcerative colitis [UC] and Crohn's disease [CD].

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Marc de Garidel, who has been with the firm since May 2023 and was previously Chief Executive Officer at CinCor Pharma and led its sale for up to $1.8 billion.

The firm's lead candidate, Obefazimod, is in Phase 3 clinical trials as a monotherapy for Ulcerative Colitis.

It is preparing to enter Phase 2 trials for Crohn's Disease.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC)

Abivax has booked fair market value investment of $290 million as of June 30, 2023 from investors, including TCG, Truffle Capital, Sofinnova, Invus, Deep Track Capital and Venrock.

Abivax’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report, the global market for treatments for ulcerative colitis was an estimated $6.8 billion in 2018 and is forecast to exceed $10 billion by the end of 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.6% from 2019 to 2027, a moderate growth rate.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the growing number of available treatments from ongoing clinical research that seek to ameliorate symptoms and stimulate colon healing activity.

Also, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2020 to 2027 and is expected to account for 8% of the global market demand by the end of 2027.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

AbbVie

Eli Lilly

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Takeda Pharmaceutical

UCB

Applied Molecular Transport

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Galapagos

Gilead Sciences

Gossamer Bio

Pfizer

Others.

Abivax SA Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a development-stage biotechnology company in that they feature relatively high levels of operating losses.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of June 30, 2023, the company had $120.1 million in cash and $95.1 million in total liabilities.

Abivax SA IPO Details

Abivax intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final figure may vary.

The company is also offering its shares in a private placement outside the United States, although the amount has not been disclosed.

The firm’s ordinary shares are currently listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange under the symbol “ABVX.”

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the development of obefazimod for UC; to fund the development of obefazimod for CD; and the remainder, if any, for working capital and for other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not a party to any legal proceeding that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, LifeSci Capital and Bryan, Garnier & Co.

Commentary About Abivax’s IPO

ABVX is seeking a U.S. public capital market listing to fund its pipeline development plans.

The firm's lead candidate, Obefazimod, is beginning Phase 3 clinical trials in the U.S. as a monotherapy for Ulcerative Colitis, and the firm is also preparing to enter Phase 2 trials for Crohn's Disease.

The market opportunity for the firm’s products is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration agreements or relationships.

The company’s investor syndicate includes a number of active life science institutional venture capital investors.

An unusual aspect of the firm’s financial condition is a EUR 75 million structured debt financing facility. Structured debt financing is not common for pre-commercialization stage biopharma firms.

Also, the facility contains a variety of covenants and restrictions as well as warrants as part of the compensation for the lenders.

When we learn more about management’s pricing and valuation expectations for the Abivax SA IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.