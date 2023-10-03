Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Abivax SA Starts U.S. IPO Process

Oct. 03, 2023 1:05 PM ETAbivax SA (ABVX)
Donovan Jones
Summary

  • Abivax SA has filed for a $100 million IPO in the U.S. to raise funds for its pipeline development plans.
  • The company's lead candidate, Obefazimod, is entering Phase 3 clinical trials for Ulcerative Colitis and Phase 2 trials for Crohn's Disease.
  • The global market for treatments for ulcerative colitis is expected to exceed $10 billion by 2027, driving the growth of Abivax's products.
  • I'll provide an update when we learn more about the Abivax SA IPO's pricing and valuation.
Female scientist is intently focused on perfecting the design of the prototype

visualspace

A Quick Take On Abivax SA

Abivax SA (ABVX) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The clinical stage biopharma

Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.

He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what's on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

