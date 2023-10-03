Abivax SA Starts U.S. IPO Process
Summary
- Abivax SA has filed for a $100 million IPO in the U.S. to raise funds for its pipeline development plans.
- The company's lead candidate, Obefazimod, is entering Phase 3 clinical trials for Ulcerative Colitis and Phase 2 trials for Crohn's Disease.
- The global market for treatments for ulcerative colitis is expected to exceed $10 billion by 2027, driving the growth of Abivax's products.
- I'll provide an update when we learn more about the Abivax SA IPO's pricing and valuation.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Abivax SA
Abivax SA (ABVX) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.
The clinical stage biopharma is advancing treatments for various chronic inflammatory diseases.
ABVX is already listed on the Euronext Paris exchange and is beginning Phase 3 trials in the United States for its lead candidate.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.
Abivax Overview
Paris, France-based Abivax SA was founded to develop treatment candidates for diseases such as moderate to severe ulcerative colitis [UC] and Crohn's disease [CD].
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Marc de Garidel, who has been with the firm since May 2023 and was previously Chief Executive Officer at CinCor Pharma and led its sale for up to $1.8 billion.
The firm's lead candidate, Obefazimod, is in Phase 3 clinical trials as a monotherapy for Ulcerative Colitis.
It is preparing to enter Phase 2 trials for Crohn's Disease.
Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:
Abivax has booked fair market value investment of $290 million as of June 30, 2023 from investors, including TCG, Truffle Capital, Sofinnova, Invus, Deep Track Capital and Venrock.
Abivax’s Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report, the global market for treatments for ulcerative colitis was an estimated $6.8 billion in 2018 and is forecast to exceed $10 billion by the end of 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.6% from 2019 to 2027, a moderate growth rate.
Key elements driving this expected growth are the growing number of available treatments from ongoing clinical research that seek to ameliorate symptoms and stimulate colon healing activity.
Also, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2020 to 2027 and is expected to account for 8% of the global market demand by the end of 2027.
Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:
AbbVie
Eli Lilly
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Roche
Takeda Pharmaceutical
UCB
Applied Molecular Transport
Arena Pharmaceuticals
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Galapagos
Gilead Sciences
Gossamer Bio
Pfizer
Others.
Abivax SA Financial Status
The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a development-stage biotechnology company in that they feature relatively high levels of operating losses.
Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years:
As of June 30, 2023, the company had $120.1 million in cash and $95.1 million in total liabilities.
Abivax SA IPO Details
Abivax intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final figure may vary.
The company is also offering its shares in a private placement outside the United States, although the amount has not been disclosed.
The firm’s ordinary shares are currently listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange under the symbol “ABVX.”
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
to fund the development of obefazimod for UC;
to fund the development of obefazimod for CD; and
the remainder, if any, for working capital and for other general corporate purposes.
(Source - SEC.)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not a party to any legal proceeding that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, LifeSci Capital and Bryan, Garnier & Co.
Commentary About Abivax’s IPO
ABVX is seeking a U.S. public capital market listing to fund its pipeline development plans.
The firm's lead candidate, Obefazimod, is beginning Phase 3 clinical trials in the U.S. as a monotherapy for Ulcerative Colitis, and the firm is also preparing to enter Phase 2 trials for Crohn's Disease.
The market opportunity for the firm’s products is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.
Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration agreements or relationships.
The company’s investor syndicate includes a number of active life science institutional venture capital investors.
An unusual aspect of the firm’s financial condition is a EUR 75 million structured debt financing facility. Structured debt financing is not common for pre-commercialization stage biopharma firms.
Also, the facility contains a variety of covenants and restrictions as well as warrants as part of the compensation for the lenders.
When we learn more about management’s pricing and valuation expectations for the Abivax SA IPO, I’ll provide an update.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments