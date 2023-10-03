Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Hunt For Potential 10x Returns: Will Caterpillar Stock Continue To Climb?

Oct. 03, 2023
Summary

  • I examine whether Caterpillar has the potential to appreciate ten times over with its current valuation as part of 'The Hunt For Potential 10x Returns' series.
  • As previously done, I use a rating system based on factors such as returns on invested capital, insider ownership, share repurchases, gross profit margin, and intangibles to evaluate the company.
  • CAT scored 33.67/50 on the 10-bagger scale, supported by its high profitability, stable profit margins, and strong industry potential as a market share leader in a growing market.
  • The strong operating performance is built on a strong customer focus as well as attention to new technological capabilities.

Introduction

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) stock has experienced a run-up of nearly 14% year-to-date due to really strong top and bottom line growth. In this series, I evaluate whether a company is worth owning for the long term based on the 10-bagger rating

I believe that successful investing boils down to the following question: is this company important and why? A company's financials are or will be a reflection of that. I want to invest in companies that I believe are / will be important and hold them over the long term. I have 7 years of investing experience and ardently follow company performance. I am currently a master's student at the Stockholm School of Economics. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Money 29
Today, 1:20 PM
Dividend aristocrat CAT, up 12%, YTD, well run company with a fair valuation.
