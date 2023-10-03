Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mattel: More Barbie Upside To Come

Oct. 03, 2023 1:26 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)
Seeking Profits
Summary

  • Mattel's shares have risen about 14% in the past year, despite a downturn in its core toy business.
  • The success of the Barbie movie has opened up new opportunities for Mattel to monetize its intellectual property.
  • The company's cost-cutting measures and balance sheet improvements have made it more resilient and efficient.
  • As it monetizes its intellectual property into more films, there is the potential for meaningful earnings growth while also boosting toy sales.

London Leicester Square

OGULCAN AKSOY/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising about 14%. This comes as it navigates a downturn in its core toy business, which has weighed on results, but as new opportunities

This article was written by

Seeking Profits
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

