Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

September Labor Report Preview: Full Employment To Infinity

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.75K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed projects full employment "to infinity" with unemployment rates of 3.8% for 2023 and 4.1% for 2024 and 2025, and 4% for 2026 and beyond.
  • The U.S. is facing a major labor shortage due to aging demographics and deglobalization trends, expected to keep interest rates "higher-for-longer."
  • Most new jobs created have been created in the non-cyclical health sector, which does indicate the strength of the economy, rather supporting the demographic trend.
  • The healthcare sector could be a potential defensive buy, but the valuation is still too high.

Happy doctor talking to a senior woman on a house call

Hispanolistic

Infinity is the concept of something that has no limit or end.

The labor shortage

The most important information that came from the September FOMC meeting is the projection for the unemployment rate in the Summary of Economic

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.75K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Kent Thune profile picture
Kent Thune
Today, 1:16 PM
Analyst
Comments (894)
Nice work, Damir. Wouldn't you expect unemployment to rise in the months ahead? As you said, "if the new jobs created are mostly from the non-cyclical health and education sector, that's not necessarily good news for the economy and the stock market."

It seems as if the health sector is the last shoe to drop, so to speak. It seems a similar holdout as shelter costs are in the CPI: Its resilience is masking weakness elsewhere.

Am I off-base with these assumptions?

The economy seems weak when you really look under the surface of data reports. This would indicate that rates and inflation are near their cycle peaks because a slower economy will eventually bring them down.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.