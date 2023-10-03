Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Petco: Heavily Discounted Despite Favorable Long-Term Trends

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.02K Followers

Summary

  • Petco shares have fallen 56% year-to-date and are down 78% from its IPO price.
  • The decline in high-margin non-consumable revenue has led to a decline in EBITDA.
  • Petco is well-positioned in the long term due to long-term growth in pet spending and its position as a leader in the pet industry.

Puppy on a Veterinarian"s Lap

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Petco (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares have fallen 56% year-to-date and are now down 78% from its $18/share IPO price in early 2021. Petco was a beneficiary of the pandemic-induced pet super adoption cycle of 2020-21, which saw a surge in pet ownership

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.02K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WOOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.