Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.65K Followers

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Faten Freiha - Vice President of Investor Relations

Brendan Foley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Smith - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Max Gumport - BNP Paribas

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Matt Smith - Stifel

Robert Moskow - TD Cowen

Rob Dickerson - Jefferies

Faten Freiha

Good morning. This is Faten Freiha, VP of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining today's Third Quarter Earnings Call.

To accompany this call, we have posted a set of slides on our IR website.

With me this morning are Brendan Foley, President and CEO; Mike Smith, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Kasey Jenkins, Chief Growth Officer.

During this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The nature of those non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations to the GAAP results are included in this morning's press release and slides. In our comments, certain percentages are rounded. Please refer to our presentation for complete information.

Today's presentation contains projections and other forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or other factors. Please refer to our forward-looking statement slide for more information.

I'll now turn the discussion over to Brendan.

Brendan Foley

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

Let me start by saying how pleased I am to join you today for my first earnings call as President and CEO. Just over one month into my new role, I am energized by our underlying business trends, which reinforce our competitive advantages

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.