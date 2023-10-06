Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Costco: So Many Things To Like, Except One

Summary

  • Costco has experienced strong growth over the past decade, outperforming its largest competitor Walmart.
  • The company has a strong business model, offering low prices and high-quality products to its members.
  • Costco has a history of paying dividends and has also rewarded shareholders with special dividends, as well as implementing a share buyback program.
  • If the country enters into a recession, Costco could see its net income decline similar to the Great Financial Crisis.
  • Costco has seen its share price rise by double-digits over the last year causing the stock to become overvalued.

Costco Posts Strong Quarterly Earnings

Introduction

Since the beginning of 2023 Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has been on a tear. I'm a member and frequent shopper, normally once or twice a week to buy essentials. Although I mostly buy food there, they're literally a one-stop shop for everything. From

Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Comments (5)

Buyandhold 2012
Today, 9:08 AM
No way would I pay $566 for $COST.

But I would pay $440 for it.

Of course, $COST is never a sell.
Today, 9:36 AM
@Buyandhold 2012 thanks for sharing. I agree it’s grossly overpriced and a never sell.
Cody200428
Today, 10:03 AM
@The Dividend Collectuh great article! But one thing always left out of these valuation comparisons is balance sheet. Costcos balance sheet is one of the best in the entire world. They have 0 net debt after you look at the cash pile. The same cannot be said for Walmart or target who both have high debt to cash ratios. That in itself makes for a larger pe.
Today, 10:16 AM
@Cody200428 thanks for reading and commenting. Agree. I was definitely impressed with everything about Costco. I saw that and wanted to save that for a future article. I see you do your homework, that’s great. A lot of people don’t and that’s how you get burned, especially during times like now. Best of luck to you.
Today, 9:03 AM
