BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

Topline Summary

After years of chasing the status of developer of next-gen oncology drugs (and ultimately failing to prove the benefit of these drugs), TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) has emerged as a commercial-stage neurology company with their recent approval in MS. Now they're back in line for revenue generation and growth, though there are some headwinds we need to consider. As the hype continues to dwindle for TGTX, a reversal may be due, but we should see if they can continue growing sales.

Pipeline Overview

Ublituximab (Branded Briumvi)

The flagship for TGTX has long been the glycoengineered CD20 antibody ublituximab, once a darling of the lymphoma space. But in the background, TGTX has been working on developing ublituximab as a treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, as well.

This work culminated in a pair of decisively positive phase 3 studies, published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine. These studies both showed that ublituximab could cut the risk of annualized relapse nearly in half compared with teriflunomide treatment. It is worth noting that teriflunomide is a disease-modifying treatment regarded as having relatively low efficacy versus other options, but that does not undercut the fact that these studies justified approval.

Now, TGTX is continuing to push Briumvi forward as they build out their commercial enterprise. They will present data from multiple studies supporting Briumvi at this year's ECTRIMS meeting held October 11-13. In particular, they will highlight a late-breaking abstract on transitioning from intravenous CD20 therapies (like ofatumumab, for example) to ublituximab, which may help the company paint a clearer picture of how Briumvi differs from other agents.

The company did reach a partnership agreement with Neuraxpharm on a deal for the ex-US rights to Briumvi (excluding Mexico and Canada), for a large upfront payment and milestones totaling up to $650 million.

The company highlights two drugs, TG-1801 and TG-1701, targeting CD47 and BTK, respectively. However, these are in phase 1 study with no human data released to date. Therefore, it is most appropriate to look at the company with more focus on how well they execute on expanding Briumvi sales.

Financial Overview

Per their Q2 2023 filing, TGTX has $97 million in cash and equivalents, along with $47.9 million in short-term investments. Total current assets reached $208.6 million, up from $168.3 million in the same time in 2022.

Meanwhile, this was the first quarter where product revenues came online for their approved drug. TGTX recognized $16.1 million in product revenue, with another $38,000 coming from licensing revenue. This was squared up against total operating costs (including cost of revenue) of $60.7 million, for an operating loss of $44.7 million. Factoring in interest expense, TGTX saw a net loss for the quarter of $47.6 million, which is up from $40.5 million seen in Q2 2022.

It is worth noting that these figures do not include the $140 million cash infusion from their agreement with Neuraxpharm. With that in place, TGTX maintains enough cash and short-term investments on hand to fund operations for six more quarters, under the assumption that sales are not able to grow to offset losses.

Strengths and Risks

First and foremost, Roche has one of the top-selling drugs for MS in Ocrevus, commanding above $1 billion in sales in just its first year after launch. This speaks to the massive market potential that TGTX is tapping into, and it's little surprise that they've managed to gain a big chunk of that market in just one quarter.

But there are some issues coming up. First, this lack of head-to-head data comparing Briumvi with Ocrevus is going to put the brakes on some of this momentum. And if you look at the Ocrevus pivotal trial publication from three years ago, you can see that the annualized rate of relapse is not obviously different from what TGTX demonstrated. Considering they have similar mechanisms of action, this wouldn't be a shocker.

So TGTX has a bit of an uphill battle to climb to snatch sales away if they're to be competitive. One differentiator is that Briumvi takes one hour to infuse (after a trial period to make sure everything is going well with that rate of infusion), whereas Ocrevus takes at least 2.5 hours at each infusion, and more like at least 3.5 hours once you're past the first two infusions.

For a patient, this could make a big difference, since taking more than four hours out of your day means you're basically planning for and spending the entire day at the infusion clinic. One-hour infusion times could be something much more desirable.

But Roche isn't standing still, either. A phase 3 trial has already shown that a subcutaneous version of Ocrevus is comparable to IV in terms of efficacy, and that one apparently takes 10 minutes. So the race is on for TGTX to secure what it can of the market share before a subcutaneous CD20 hits the market and threatens one of their few distinguishing features.

Bottom-Line Summary

Everything rests on how aggressively TGTX can get Briumvi sales up and running. We've only seen one full quarter of sales so far, so it remains to be seen whether they're going to track with the remarkable growth they saw in Q2. They missed the mark set by analysts in Q2 by $1.3 million in revenue, leading to a 40%+ drop in valuation. Was that warranted? I'm not so sure about that.

For now, I would view TGTX with caution, but a lot less than back in the summer when the market was overhyping the prospects of another CD20 antibody. There are headwinds here, but TGTX has a strong opportunity to capture a lot of market share before substantial pressures mount. For me, this is a tentative buy while want to know more about how Briumvi sales will shape up in Q3. There's clearly a lot of upside here.