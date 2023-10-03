Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TG Therapeutics: Racing Against Time While Their Differentiators Are Still Relevant

Oct. 03, 2023 2:26 PM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)1 Comment
Summary

  • TG Therapeutics has transitioned from a developer of oncology drugs to a commercial-stage neurology company with the approval of its multiple sclerosis (MS) drug, Briumvi.
  • Briumvi, the flagship drug of TG Therapeutics, has shown positive results in phase 3 studies and is being positioned as a competitor to Roche's Ocrevus.
  • TG Therapeutics has a strong opportunity to capture a significant portion of the MS market but faces challenges from competitors and the need to continue growing sales.

Synapse - Abstract Concept

BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

Topline Summary

After years of chasing the status of developer of next-gen oncology drugs (and ultimately failing to prove the benefit of these drugs), TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) has emerged as a commercial-stage

This article was written by

I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

H
Hallong
Today, 3:00 PM
Premium
Comments (299)
Thanks for the article. It should be noted that the stock dropped from 30 to 10 in the after hours BEFORE the Q2 numbers were made public. The short interest is now 24%. I think that explains the share price. Earnings for Q3 will be announced on Nov. 1. That is the near term catalyst. Weiss, the CEO, said that Briumvi is getting equal shares from new patients, those switching from non-CD20s and those switching from other CD20s like ofatumumab (Kesimpta). The sub-cu of Ocrevus will not be available anytime soon, and it will require a nurse to administer, so it will be a trip to the doctors office or to the infusion center, but it will not be at home like Kesimpta. One of the endpoints for the Ocrevus sub-cu study is pain. We will get data on that in this Fall.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
