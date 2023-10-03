Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Freeport-McMoRan: Ride Copper Wave

Oct. 03, 2023 2:55 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has traded in the $30s for several years now, though copper prices could rally due to demand from renewable energy and EVs.
  • Citi analyst forecasts copper prices to reach $15K/ton in 2025, indicating significant upside potential.
  • The stock trades at only 5.5x adjusted EBITDA targets with upside potential from a surge in copper prices.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

Copper (Cu) symbol chemical element of the periodic table, 3D animation on atom design background

Sefa kart

Copper has had every reason to collapse this year, yet prices remain at historical highs. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is one of the safest copper miners to play the ultimate rally in copper. My investment

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
44.1K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.