Sefa kart

Copper has had every reason to collapse this year, yet prices remain at historical highs. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is one of the safest copper miners to play the ultimate rally in copper. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on the stock taking the next leg up after trading in the $30s for nearly 3 years now.

Source: Finviz

Copper Is Always The Key

Despite all of the China economic woes, copper prices are holding up rather well. Copper currently trades at $3.65/lb, a level where copper has mostly traded at lower levels throughout history outside of the period back during Covid.

Macrotrends

While analysts forecast a copper surplus this year reaching 111,000 metric tons and growing further next year, the market knows the future demand for copper will be insatiable. Renewable energy and electric vehicles ("EVs") have huge requirements for copper beyond existing energy options.

Max Layton, Citi’s managing director for commodities research, said the following in an August 23 video presentation for clients:

For us here at Citi, copper is the energy transition bull trade. The world is cyclically weak right now, and that means the trade is on pause. But copper’s eventual bull run is likely to make oil’s famous 2008 rally look like child’s play.

The Citi analyst forecast copper prices reach an average of $15K/ton in 2025. Copper prices could have nearly 100% upside from current levels at $8K/ton leading to prices closer to $6/lb or $7/lb.

Not Even Factoring in $6 Copper

Freeport-McMoRan provides quarterly updates to adjusted EBITDA and cash flow targets. The copper miner doesn't even provide financial estimates for copper prices above $5/lb since the red metal only traded up to those levels back in 2021 and 2022.

Source: FCX Q2'23 presentation

The company forecasts adjusted EBITDA in the $13 billion range at $5/lb for 2024/25. Based on the sensitivity averages, Freeport-McMoRan could see $4.25 billion upside to EBITDA based solely on copper prices rising $1/lb to $6/lb.

The copper miner seems similar upsides to cash flows with somewhere above $10 billion in operating cash flows at $5/lb. A copper surge to $6/lb adds an incredible $3.35 billion to operating cash flows, which would completely boost the bottom line at this point with no ability to ramp up capital spending so quickly and no desire for a ramp up with copper below $4/lb.

The stock currently trades with a market cap of only $53 billion. Freeport-McMoRan only trades at ~12x the adjusted EBITDA upside from copper prices spiking from $5/lb to $6/lb. Of course, copper first has to get back over $4/lb first.

Either way, the stock is cheap based on just copper prices right above the current levels. Freeport-McMoRan has an ~$56 billion enterprise value and adjusted EBITDA could reach $10+ billion, leaving the stock a minimal valuation multiple of 5.5x EBITDA at the current copper prices.

The stock multiple dips to ~3.0x adjusted EBITDA forecasts on the Citi forecast for copper prices to soar to $6/lb. Of course, the analyst also forecasts ongoing China weakness could lead to lower copper prices in the near term.

Freeport-McMoRan just announced a quarterly dividend of $0.075 with a variable dividend of $0.075. The quarterly payout is $0.15 for a 1.6% dividend yield. The copper miner isn't paying a huge dividend with a goal of only returning 50% of free cash flows to shareholders and utilizing around half of those cash flows for share buybacks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock remains a cheap way to play the future demand for copper in EVs and renewable energy. The stock is priced with limited downside risk due to this growing demand for copper, while the upside potential is large on a spike in copper prices in future years when demand overwhelms supply.