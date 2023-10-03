Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPY: Why We Started Selling And What We Did With The Proceeds

Oct. 03, 2023 2:48 PM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)IVV, VOO, SP500
Summary

  • We are at a confusing time with so many macroeconomic uncertainties. And the first principles always help to clarify much of the confusion.
  • I will use the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust as an example to explain why this is the time to trim equity exposure.
  • The risk premium implied in SPY’s valuation simply does not make sense to me anymore when benchmarked against risk-free rates.
  • Furthermore, I do not think “traditional” templates such as the 60%-40% make sense either under current conditions.
  • To make the analysis more actionable, I will also describe a dynamic model we use to adjust our equity exposure.
Stacked of Coins on table with percentage icon and Gray Background With Illustration Shows Increasing of Interest Rates / Financial Concept.

Boy Wirat

Thesis

We run a marketplace service. As a result, we have first-hand experience of how confusing the current time can be from our Q&A exchanges with our members. With so many macroeconomic uncertainties (inflation, interest rates, elevated equity valuation, et al.), it indeed feels bewildering.

