Kairos Pharma Files For U.S. IPO
Summary
- Kairos Pharma, Ltd. has filed for an IPO to raise an undisclosed amount of funds to advance its pipeline of cancer treatments.
- The company's lead candidate, ENV-105, is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer.
- Kairos is pursuing multiple cancer treatment programs but is thinly capitalized.
- I'll provide an update when we learn more about the Kairos Pharma, Ltd. IPO.
A Quick Take On Kairos Pharma, Ltd.
Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (KAPA) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.
This clinical stage biopharma is developing a pipeline of treatments for various cancer conditions.
Kairos Pharma, Ltd. is thinly capitalized while pursuing many cancer treatment programs.
I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from the company.
Kairos Overview
Los Angeles, California-based Kairos Pharma, Ltd. was founded to acquire and develop a portfolio of antibody and small molecule therapeutics for major cancer diseases.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO John S. Yu, M.D., who has been with the firm since 2019 and is currently Professor of Neurosurgery and Director of Surgical Neuro-Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
The firm's lead candidate, ENV-105, has begun enrolling patients in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
Kairos has in-licensed key technologies from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Tracon Pharmaceuticals.
Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:
Kairos has booked fair market value investment of $3.2 million as of June 30, 2023 from investors, including Technomedics Management and Systems, Judith Buchmiller and others.
Kairos’ Market & Competition
According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for prostate cancer therapeutics is expected to reach $12 billion by 2025.
Per the American Cancer Society, one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Key elements driving this expected growth are an aging of the male population, an increased number of treatments available or in development and growing government initiatives to increase awareness.
Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:
AstraZeneca
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Gilead Sciences
Merck
Novartis
Pfizer
Genentech.
The company is pursuing drug treatment programs for a number of other cancer conditions.
Kairos Pharma, Ltd. Financial Status
The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a development-stage biotech company in that they feature no revenue and material R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development programs.
Below are the company’s financial results for the periods indicated:
As of June 30, 2023, the company had $232,000 in cash and $2.5 million in total liabilities.
Kairos Pharma, Ltd. IPO Details
Kairos intends to raise an undisclosed amount in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the company is not currently party to any legal proceedings that could have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.
Commentary About Kairos’ IPO
KAPA is seeking U.S. public capital market financing to support its operations as it advances its pipeline of drug candidates.
The firm’s lead candidate, ENV-105, has begun enrolling patients in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
The market opportunity for the treatment of NSCLC and other major targeted cancer conditions is large and expected to grow significantly in the coming years as the global population ages and the incidence of cancer increases.
Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration relationships.
The company’s investor syndicate does not include any noted life science institutional investors.
Kairos is very thinly capitalized for pursuing so many programs at once.
When we learn more about the Kairos Pharma, Ltd. IPO’s proposed valuation and pricing range, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
