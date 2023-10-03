3 High Yield Stocks To Diversify Your Tech-Oriented Portfolio

pcess609

Since the beginning of the year, the tech sector had yet another outstanding bull run, after financial conditions remained loose for far longer than anyone would have expected.

On a year-to-date basis, communication services, technology and consumer discretionary sectors delivered an average return of 30%, while the rest of the market struggled.

Seeking Alpha

As the market is beginning to price-in higher for longer rates and the much higher probability of less fiscal stimulus, now is a good time to either take some profits off the table or reduce the overall risk exposure to momentum stocks.

I recently covered this topic in further detail by focusing on the Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (VUG), which consists primarily of high beta technology names.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Hence, a key aspect of reducing the risk of a reversal in returns of high growth names or a broader market downturn is to rely on high dividend stocks, which did not participate in the recent liquidity-induced rally.

I have also focused on dividend names that are less sensitive to changes in interest rates and which offer yields higher than one could get from the 10-year Treasury.

Data by YCharts

International Paper ( IP

International Paper, is the first pick which offers a current dividend yield of 5.2% - one of the highest levels in the company's recent history.

Data by YCharts

Although it is a cyclical company that is affected by changes in the business cycle, IP should continue to benefit as more consumer goods companies shift their plastic packaging to paper-based solutions.

On a historical basis, the company has done an excellent job at keeping its dividend payout steady, in spite of the significant earnings volatility.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

As of today, Wall Street Analysts expect International Paper's Earnings per Share (EPS) to come at around $2.10, which is just slightly above the company's dividend paid per share.

Seeking Alpha

As customers are once again restocking their inventories, however, the outlook for the rest of FY 2023 is improving. More importantly, however, management remains confident in its current dividend policy as far as free cash flow is concerned.

Just on the dividend question, it’s a very fair question. It’s one we get, if you just look at the numbers and the map, the long-term plan is 40% to 50% of free cash flow. We know that occasionally that’ll be tested and this is kind of a really odd set of cyclical dynamics that are really testing it, but we’re very confident in the medium and long-term cash flow potential, the generation potential of the company. And if the dividend is at the upper end of a range for a short period of time, we’re comfortable with that. Source: International Paper Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript

When considering the long-term plan outlined above, however, and the current outlook for 2023 of free cash flow within the range of $0.5bn-$0.6bn, it would appear that IP would not be able to afford its annual dividend payment of above $0.65bn.

International Paper Investor Presentation

Given the current inventory headwind mentioned above, the one-off timber monetization tax payment and the elevated capital expenditure (see the graph below), it appears that the current fiscal year would be an exception when it comes to the exceptionally high dividend payout ratio.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Last but not least, the cost of wood pulp has fallen sharply in recent months which should provide a strong tailwind for IP's profitability going forward.

FRED

TotalEnergies (TTE)

As a French company, TotalEnergies is usually a less popular choice among the Oil & Gas Majors. The stock currently offers a dividend yield of 4.7%, which is significantly higher than those of its U.S. based peers.

Data by YCharts

As tailwinds for the sector continue, TTE is now in a very good position to support its dividend payouts, after years of negative to low free cash flow per share.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

I have recently outlined the reasons why TTE is in a very good position to compete within the sector and why having one of the highest returns on capital is of paramount importance when the sector is experiencing a cyclical upswing.

TTE's large cash pile is also a major advantage for a company with a broad project pipeline in an environment where energy security of Europe will be of paramount importance. Source: Seeking Alpha

What is very important to note is that TTE is one of the highest margin majors in Europe and is also much cheaper when compared to Exxon Mobil (XOM), once we take into account their gross profit margins.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

All that makes TTE a very good dividend play that also offers significant upside within the current environment.

Verizon (VZ)

The last choice is a more obvious one and is quite popular among high yield chasing investors. At the moment, Verizon offers a dividend yield of above 6%, which is unprecedented for a low risk telecom carrier.

Data by YCharts

We should also mention the very low market risk that Verizon's stock carries, with a 5-year beta of below 0.4.

Data by YCharts

When it comes to idiosyncratic risk, however, Verizon's investors are facing higher risk as business fundamentals deteriorated in recent years. This has caused a massive drop in investor sentiment, alongside sell-side analysts' current ratings on the stock.

Seeking Alpha

In my view, this represents a good opportunity to lock in this attractive dividend yield as the annual payments do not appear to be at risk when considering earnings.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Indeed, during the latest quarterly results management announced that adjusted EPS for FY 2023 is expected to come in much lower than the $5.18 for the previous fiscal year and this is making investors feel uneasy about the safety of their dividend.

Verizon Investor Presentation

Fundamentals, however, are beginning to stabilize with strong momentum in Verizon's business and broadband segment largely enough to offset the weakness in consumer wireless. On top of that, the churn rate in wireless retail continues to fall and average revenue per account (ARPA) is on an uptrend, all that while management continues to reinvest heavily into the business. I covered all that in a lot of detail in my latest thought piece on the company.

Final Words

The three stocks outlined above offer very attractive dividend yields in the current environment where the recent market highs are at risk, especially if one has a significant portfolio concentration in high growth technology stocks.

An excellent way to illustrate that is by utilizing an index that takes a long position in the previously mentioned Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and a short position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV). The performance of this index since 2013 is outlined below.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

As we see above, during 2022 the index fell sharply as most technology stocks witnessed significant outflows. Although this doesn't necessarily mean that we will witness such a period once again, it clearly illustrates the massive risk of being too concentrated in one area of the market.

Each of the three stocks that I outlined above, exhibits a negative correlation with the VUG less VTV index we saw above and as such have excellent diversification properties on top of their attractive dividend yields.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

In addition to high dividend yield stocks, long-term investors could also focus on dividend growth opportunities with similar features as the three stocks above. I have recently covered a number of such high conviction ideas for my subscribers.