Corebridge Financial: Profit Growth, Modest Valuation, High Yield, Momentum, Come Together

andreswd

It’s hard to find a whole lot working outside of mega-cap tech over the past six-plus months. The Financials sector, in particular, has been hit hard in this rising interest rate environment. Many banks are struggling amid a volatile rate regime, but insurance stocks have begun to outperform again (they did so at times in 2022).

I reiterate my buy rating on Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). Its quant rankings are stellar, and I assert that the stock is materially undervalued with a strong technical picture.

CRBG Outpacing Banks, Financials, S&P 500 Since March

Stockcharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, Corebridge is one of the largest life insurance companies in the United States. Historically, it comprised the life insurance operations of AIG. Corebridge offers various life & retirement protection products across four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. Its diversification across market segments, earnings sources, and distribution channels distinguishes it from its peers.

The Houston-based $12.6 billion market cap Diversified Financial Services industry company within the Financials sector trades at a low 5.2 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 5.8% dividend yield. Ahead of earnings next month, shares trade with a moderate implied volatility percentage of 37% and short interest that is material at 5.4%.

Back in August, the company reported solid Q2 results. Operating earnings per share verified at $1.04, topping analysts’ estimates by $0.11 while premiums and deposits rose 42% from year-ago levels to $9.9 billion, a very strong $5.16 billion beat. A smaller-than-forecast loss in its corporate segment helped to bolster the bottom line, but a weak spot was its Individual Retirement segment which missed estimates slightly.

What I find encouraging is that the firm began share buybacks in Q2 and the management intends on continuing stock repurchases in the coming quarters as part of a focus on returning value to shareholders. The sale of Laya Healthcare to AXA was a good sign from a stockholder’s perspective, too – it shows that Corebridge is focusing on key areas of growth. That sale resulted in a special dividend (to be paid in Q4) on top of what is already a steadily rising payout and high yield today.

The firm is still challenged by a volatile equity market, but higher market yields can work to CRBG’s benefit, though there were client outflows within the Individual Retirement segment last quarter, likely due to higher safe yields elsewhere. High lapse rates on its annuities business is another risk as clients may look to snatch better yields at other firms.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising 16% this year with an acceleration of per-share profits in 2024 and still strong advances by 2025. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is not quite as sanguine, but the very latest figures still show operating EPS north of $6 for FY 2025. Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to normalize close to $1 with modest growth in the out years, making the true yield close to 5%. CRBG’s earnings multiples are very attractive in the mid-single digits. Overall, the valuation picture coupled with strong profits across its businesses should pique the interest of all investor types.

Corebridge: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we merely assign a sector forward non-GAAP earnings multiple and assume $4.50 of next-12-month EPS, then we arrive at a share price close to $39, making today’s $20 stock price considerably undervalued. Corebridge’s price-to-book ratio, however, does not suggest that the stock is all that undervalued on a relative basis. Overall, the mid-$30s would be a reasonable intrinsic value target today.

CRBG: Compelling Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, CRBG ranks best in class. It has a superb valuation rating, outlined earlier, with bottom-line growth that is only matched by Jackson Financial. The firm is highly profitable as it stands while share price momentum has been strong – particularly in the last six months following the SVB banking turmoil. Finally, EPS revisions have been sharply to the positive side, which cannot be said for many Financials sector firms.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed earnings date of Thursday, November 9 BMO. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With solid growth trends and a low valuation with a high yield, do the charts back up the fundamental positive story? I still think so, but there is a key spot to watch on the chart. Notice in the graph below that resistance is seen at the $20 mark. That was where shares found support earlier this year before the 30% plunge to $14 at the Q1 low. A steady rally in the last six-plus months has tested an uptrend line several times while momentum has been in an uptrend more recently.

If CRBG rallies above $20, then I see a bullish measured move price objective to about $22.50 based on the current cup and handle pattern since early August. After the breakout, $20 would then be support on a pullback. I also spotted another bright spot technically – a bullish golden cross. The long-term 200-day moving average is flattening while the 50dma crossed above the long-term indicator line. There is still some work for the bulls to do as there is a decent area of volume by price in the $20 to $21 zone that could be tough to get through.

Overall, CRBG has high relative strength and absolute momentum. $20 is resistance, but a strong uptrend since March likely resolves higher into year-end.

CRBG: Ascending Triangle, Cup with Handle, Upside Target $22.50

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my buy rating on Corebridge. I see fair value in the mid-$30s while its high yield, robust growth outlook, diversified businesses, and solid chart are all strong points.