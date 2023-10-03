Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Berkshire Hathaway And The Buffett Price

Oct. 03, 2023 3:45 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.B
Envision Research
Summary

  • Many value investors are concerned about Berkshire Hathaway’s valuation.
  • Indeed, as BRK's prices hovered around a historic peak, its accounting P/E surpassed 20+, almost double the median P/E for the insurance sector.
  • However, in terms of book value, the stock is still trading near the so-called Buffett price.
  • Also, note that BRK now has many other organic operations besides its insurance business.
  • When these additional income streams are considered, its current price can be even more discounted from the Buffett price than on the surface.
Wooden seesaw scale empty on wooden sphere on wood table with wording VALUE and PRICE balancing

marchmeena29

BRK is still attractive despite near-record price

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) is a holding in our model portfolio (which is also our real-money portfolio), and we provide regular updates to our investing group members as part of our

Envision Research, aka Lucas Ma, has over 15+ years of investment experience and holds a Masters with in Quantitative Investment and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on renewable energy, both from Stanford University. He also has 30+ years of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing sector, credit sector, and actual portfolio management.

