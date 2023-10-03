Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Airbnb: Profitability Has Never Looked Healthier

Oct. 03, 2023 4:43 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Airbnb's stock has experienced a recent dip along with other tech stocks, but there is potential for further upside.
  • The company has shown strong growth in travel demand and profitability, and has expanded its offerings to appeal to a wider range of customers.
  • Airbnb is well-positioned to benefit from pent-up travel demand, the rise of digital nomads, and the opportunity to compete against high-fee OTA giants.
  • Profitability is soaring as double-digit bookings growth is layered on top of pandemic-era cost cuts.

Couple working during vacation

Johnce/E+ via Getty Images

Like most tech stocks over the past month, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) has lost some of the wind in its sails as interest rate expectations have continued to creep up. And while it's difficult to justify investing

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

