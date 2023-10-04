Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Who Needs A 6% Yielding CD When You Can Own 6.2% Yielding Realty Income?

Oct. 04, 2023 7:00 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)16 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Remember, with a CD, you must always consider how long your capital will be tied up.
  • Most importantly, the CD income does not grow.
  • Compare that to Realty Income Corporation, a stalwart net lease REIT that is now offering up a 6.2% dividend yield (thanks to Mr. Market).
Innovation through ideas and inspiration ideas. Human hand holding light bulb to illuminate, idea of creativity and inspiration concept of sustainable business development.

Thapana Onphalai

I was reading a recent Wall Street Journal article in which the reporter, Rachel Louise Ensign, wrote:

"JPMorgan Chase has got a deal for you - if you have an extra $5 million lying around. The New York bank, the largest in the

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
112.47K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:03 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.99K)
Thanks for reading.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Have a great day!
i
intsys
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (171)
Your article captured exactly why I recent bought shares...monthly dividend plus capital appreciation due to low PE.
F
FundamentalValues
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (99)
I'm wondering if O's recent share sales to raise capital have contributed to the recent drop as well. I guess we will find out when the earnings report is released. I know it is business as usual and an investment opportunity at lower prices, though I think the price at which they raise the capital should be considered. I'm a newer investor to O and have been cost averaging into a position. Thanks for the thoughtful article.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:56 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.99K)
@FundamentalValues You're welcome....

I'm anticipating an M&A deal...

O will find a way to put its fortress balance sheet to work...

Bellagio makes perfect sense...

...picked off the most iconic asset on the LV strip with cheap debt and yield enhanced preferred kicker...

....this just the tip of the iceberg...

...excited to see what Sumit and team will do next...

We're entering a value creation cycle!!!!!

And I'm not sitting on the sidelines like I did in 2008-2009.

All the best - B
Fantasee_Investor profile picture
Fantasee_Investor
Today, 7:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (466)
“Higher for longer” gonna give that junkie too big of a hangover
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:51 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.99K)
@Fantasee_Investor Have a plan... which includes spreading out capital over this "higher for longer" cycle....

O should be on the shopping list!

All the best
k
kshallcross
Today, 7:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (57)
Good article. Even though we don't know when O, will stop falling, I would say for long term investors, it's a good time to start DCA. However, I still believe the stock as long as interest rates stay elevated, could continue to fall all the way down to the pandemic lows $42.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:48 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.99K)
@kshallcross Thanks for reading ....

Catalysts include....

1) M&A (i.e. SRC, NNN, PINE, FCPT, BDN - all possible targets)

2) Sale-Leasebacks - enhanced demand given elevated corporate debt costs and debt maturities

3) Berkshire Hathaway (I sent Mr. Buffett my new REITs for Dummies book yesterday with a letter that I will publish for iREIT members).

4) Rates Pause Permanently

5) Recession (rates fall)

If shares approach pandemic lows, I'll be pounding the table harder!

All the best!
The Dividend Dude profile picture
The Dividend Dude
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (841)
Everyone now saying “I’m on the sidelines! REITs will plunge further!” will be the same people wishing they’d bought in at these prices once the market rebounds. SA should have a screener that allows me to block all of the hyper fearful / timid posters because they all say the same thing!
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Today, 7:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.89K)
I have been spending O dividends since 2013. Now I’m topping off my tank as it moves lower.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 7:34 AM
Premium
Comments (11.16K)
Suprised not a Strong Buy at these levels
Been adding aggressively to ADC and a bit to O
Take notice to where EPR is on your performance chart :)
M
Moggbomber
Today, 7:22 AM
Premium
Comments (44)
Thanks, Brad. Been adding to O regularly on the way down. No worries.
Any thoughts on HASI? price has been beaten down recently....I added some more yesterday. Do you guys cover them?
Awayk profile picture
Awayk
Today, 7:18 AM
Comments (1.12K)
I'll bite: Older retirees interested in income + capital preservation...
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:19 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.99K)
@Awayk Thanks for reading and commenting. All the best.
t
terrie000
Today, 7:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (939)
Well. The problem is O still price keeps dropping while CD doesn’t change your initial capital. So your money is losing value while parking at O when share price continues to drop all year long.

It would be a no brainer if the price climbs. But with rate higher for longer… the share price may on track for more plunging until middle of next year when they start lowering rate.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:15 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.99K)
@terrie000 You're right... and of course, nobody knows where to find the bottom... except Mr. Market. Regardless, I will keep adding to the position...

"Be fearful when the markets get greedy, be greedy when the markets get fearful." Warren Buffett
