Thapana Onphalai

I was reading a recent Wall Street Journal article in which the reporter, Rachel Louise Ensign, wrote:

"JPMorgan Chase has got a deal for you - if you have an extra $5 million lying around. The New York bank, the largest in the U.S., if offering customers of its private bank division a 6% rate on a 6-month CD if they put $5 million or more into the product."

As the reporter points out,

"Special rate offers are a bid to keep wealthy customers happy - and maybe earn more of their business."

But before you move your cash over to the bank, remember that

"...if the Fed starts cutting rates, it may be hard for customers to find a CD with the same yield once the product matures (in 6 months)."

Most banks pay between 4% and 5% on new wealth management clients, so the "6% rate is very rare."

Also, before you go rushing out to take advantage of the offer, "JPMorgan's CD has a maximum deposit of $100 million."

And the offer ended Saturday, according to the WSJ.

Here's Another Idea

Remember, with a CD, you must always consider how long your capital will be tied up.

The above referenced example (of 6 months) means that all you get is 6% for 6 months - nothing more and nothing less.

Also, your funds are locked down for 6 months.

Most importantly, the 6% CD income does not grow.

Compare that to Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), a stalwart net lease REIT (real estate investment trust) that is now offering up a 6.2% dividend yield (thanks to Mr. Market).

Unlike the CD example, a Realty Income shareholder can exit at any time.

In addition, as a shareholder in Realty Income, you get growth (which has averaged 4% to 5%) that is expected to be closer to 2% this year (due to the high-rate environment).

But for an apples-to-apples comparison, Realty Income offers a 6.2% dividend yield plus 2% growth, which translates into a total return of 8% to 9%.

Again, you can exit at any time with Realty Income.

The Icing on the Cake

REITs have underperformed year-to-date, and that has led to some very attractive valuations.

As I pointed out in recent articles (here and here), REIT fundamentals are strong and due to the fact that rates have slowed the economy, the 10-year Treasury's attractive yield (US10Y) at 4.8% has stoked fears in most every REIT sector:

iREIT®

Meanwhile the average dividend yield for the net lease sector now sits at 7.5% (as seen below):

iREIT®

The Margin of Safety

Companies create value for their owners by investing cash to generate more cash in the future, and the amount of value they create is the difference between cash inflows and the cost of the investments made.

In valuing companies, the subject of risk and the cost of capital are essential and inseparable.

As I pointed out earlier, Realty Income is now yielding 6.2% and the company's cost of capital today is in the high 6s (call it 6.8%).

This means that the company must acquire or invest in assets at cap rates of ~8% in order to generate a 100-basis point spread.

I seriously doubt that the company will be making investments at 7% cap rates any time soon given the discipline that I've seen with management over the last decade or longer.

But remember that the cost of capital incorporates both the time value of money and the risk of investment in a new investment.

When Realty Income acquires a property (and unlike a CD), the cash flow grows by an average of 4% to 6% indefinitely.

As I pointed out, Realty can grow its cash flow by around 2% per year if it does absolutely nothing.

So again, unlike a CD, you get a 6.2% dividend yield plus 2% growth…

That's without any price appreciation whatsoever…

Now, as you know, I don't have a crystal ball, so I cannot predict when rates pause permanently, but I can say that markets will invert sooner or later…it can't go on indefinitely.

Once we get back to 2% inflation, we're back in business!

And I do believe that Mr. Market will react quickly.

Any contrarian investor with a backbone knows that this is a buying opportunity today.

Let's take a snapshot of Realty Income's valuation back in March 2009:

FAST Graphs

As you can see, back in 2009, O was trading at 8.1x P/AFFO and the payout ratio was over 93%.

And even with an elevated payout ratio, the company managed to increase its dividend from $1.65 (in 2009) to $1.67 (in 2010).

Keep in mind that in 2009 Realty had just over 2,300 properties and was rated BBB+ by Moody's and BBB by S&P.

Now, for those fearless investors who grabbed shares in Realty Income in 2009, they were able to see impressive gains - over 40% annually as shown below:

FAST Graphs

Now let's consider buying Realty Income during COVID-19, in April 2020:

FAST Graphs

As you can see, Realty Income was trading at 13.1x, or at the lowest multiple since the Great Recession.

Had you purchased share during the pandemic (as I did), you would have been rewarded handsomely for the effort, so long as you sold in late 2022 (achieved 30%+ annual returns).

FAST Graphs

Of course, we know what caused the selloff in late 2022 and during all of 2023…

A rapid rise in interest rates that has impacted most every nook and cranny of the real estate sector.

FAST Graphs

As I alluded to earlier, I don't have a crystal ball, so I cannot forecast when Realty Income when return to normal valuation ranges.

However, I'm highly confident that you can purchase shares today at a wide margin of safety, as illustrated below:

FAST Graphs

I'm also confident that I will get more than 8% returns …

It's just a matter of time…

FAST Graphs

I'm perfectly content to collect an 6.2% dividend and wait it out…

Much better than parking 6% into a CD - locked down for 6 months with zero growth.

Let me close with something that Charlie Munger said at the 2000 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting about the different styles of value investing (emphasis added):

"Well, I agree that all intelligent investing is value investing. You have to acquire more than you pay for, and that's a value judgment. But you can look for more than you're paying for in a lot of different ways. You can use filters to sift the investment universe. And if you stick with stocks that can't possibly be wonderful enough to put away in your safe deposit box for 40 years, but which are underpriced, then you have to keep moving around all the time; as they get closer to what you think the real value is, you have to sell them and find others. And so, it's an active kind of investing. The investing where you find a few great companies and just sit on your ass because you've correctly predicted the future, that is what it's very nice to be good at."

PS: As mentioned in my W. P. Carey (WPC) article last week, I sold my shares in the REIT and bought more shares in Realty Income.

iREIT®

Happy SWAN Investing!