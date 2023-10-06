Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy These 5 Ridiculously Great High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Bargains With Both Hands

Oct. 06, 2023 7:20 AM ETBKH, NEE, NFG, NWN, WTRG4 Comments
Summary

  • Long-term interest rates are soaring at their fastest rate in a quarter century. Rate-sensitive sectors are crashing like during the pandemic.
  • Utilities are in their 4th worst bear market in 25 years. They have gone from 20% overvalued to 20% undervalued as a sector.
  • Most utilities will be able to recoup higher rates via higher rates within 12 to 24 months. This is the best buying opportunity for utilities in years.
  • Dividend aristocrat utilities are the most dependable dividend stocks on earth. 8 of the 51 dividend kings are utilities and the 2 longest dividend streak companies on earth are utilities.
  • Here are the 5 most undervalued dividend aristocrat utilities, which yield a very safe 4%, are almost 30% undervalued, and could potentially double in the next two years, delivering 6X better total returns than the S&P 500.
Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

Welcome to the great ratepocalypse of 2023.

In over 20 years, we've never had a quarter where long-term rates rose faster than in Q3.

As a result, utilities have been hammered, experiencing their 4th worst bear market in the

This article was written by

107.52K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 8:29 AM
Premium
Comments (2.31K)
Good choices, although I do wonder about NEE, which still gets high ratings. I think this could be a great time to buy/increase utilities; if history repeats itself, and I question that it will, buying now will quickly make up buying utes versus treasuries. BKH looks the best to me. Sadly, I’m already way overweighted in utes, with AEP being a favorite for over 60 years.
J
JoeMonte
Today, 8:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.59K)
Thoughts on NEP?
Mr. Value profile picture
Mr. Value
Today, 7:40 AM
Premium
Comments (275)
Thanks for the article DS. Been struggling to find real value in this market. Got a few ideas to consider
esodot profile picture
esodot
Today, 7:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (581)
Thank you for the writeup and encouraging sentences. 💪
