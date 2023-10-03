Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Foot Locker: Student Loans May Be 'The Straw That Broke The Camel's Back'

Oct. 03, 2023 5:16 PM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.79K Followers

Summary

  • Foot Locker has experienced a sharp valuation decline, losing over half its value this year, due to slowing consumer spending and rising inventory costs.
  • The company's efforts to diversify its product line and create off-mall stores have not been successful so far, and its cash position is dwindling, putting it at risk if economic demand falters.
  • Foot Locker's fundamental trends show declining real sales, falling gross margins, and increasing inventory levels, indicating a challenging situation for the company.
  • While Foot Locker may successfully turn around, I suspect it may soon need to sell equity and dilute shareholders to retain a necessary cash position.

Store front windows with plywood

Warren Eisenberg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The second half of 2023 has seen increased volatility in the retail sector. Slowing consumer spending and student loan repayment concerns have led to sharp valuation declines in many retail companies. One notable example is

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.79K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.