CEO Visits to Taiwan

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang both recently visited Taiwan, likely aiming to secure advanced CoWoS packaging capacity from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) aka "TSMC." In a nutshell, CoWoS is TSMC's latest packaging innovation to drive chip progress as traditional transistor shrinking provides diminishing returns. By stacking chips vertically in a package, CoWoS improves performance and cost without being constrained by the physics limits of chip manufacturing nodes.

Su and Huang's Taiwan trips underscore how critical CoWoS is for leading-edge GPUs and CPUs as traditional Moore's Law gains fade. Securing advanced packaging is now vital to deliver the next generation of high-performance computing.

AMD is racing to secure CoWoS capacity from TSMC amid booming demand for high-performance computing chips used in AI. With production still ramping, supply is tight. This packaging technology is critical for AMD to compete with rival Nvidia in GPUs.

Nvidia's Ecosystem Expansion

On the other hand, Nvidia is aggressively strengthening its competitive moat by expanding its market share to increase its CUDA software ecosystem network effects. With over 2 million registered developers and 39,000 new monthly signups to its paid platform, Nvidia's ecosystem is massive.

Nvidia's Vertical Integration Ambitions

Furthermore, Nvidia has tried dominating the AI chip supply chain through vertical integration. Its failed bid to acquire ARM in 2020 exemplifies this strategy. ARM's CPU architectures power over 99% of smartphones and 14% of notebooks. By controlling this critical IP, Nvidia could influence the broader computing market beyond GPUs. GPUs excel at parallel model training workloads, while CPUs better handle sequential inference tasks. Together, advanced GPUs and CPUs form the backbone of AI acceleration. Though blocked on regulatory grounds, Nvidia's attempted ARM acquisition highlights its ambition to control the entire AI chip stack through vertical integration spanning key CPU and GPU technologies.

Strategic Downstream Investments by Nvidia

Nvidia also dominates downstream by investing in key startups to drive the adoption of its platforms. Per Crunchbase, Nvidia has invested in over 60 AI companies including Databricks, Hugging Face, and CoreWeave. These partners gain preferred access to constrained GPU supply in exchange for promoting Nvidia's DGX cloud software.

Cloud Computing Dynamics

Amazon (AMZN) with its Amazon Web Services ("AWS") has resisted adopting DGX, reluctant to cede control. But Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) use DGX to grab cloud market share from AWS, despite some loss of control to Nvidia. By financing the entire AI stack, Nvidia entrenches ecosystem lock-in.

AMD's Strategy and Challenges

AMD is attempting a different strategy focused on inference computing and an open, customizable approach.

However, AMD's inference focus means shifting attention back to CPUs where it faces Intel (INTC). Despite gaining share from 2017-2021 amid Intel's manufacturing delays, Intel has recently stabilized losses and maintains market share leadership.

This relates to mounting challenges faced by AMD's manufacturing partner TSMC. With diminishing returns on leading-edge chip nodes, TSMC is facing cost pressures that may be hindering AMD.

Meanwhile, rumors that Samsung may receive waivers to supply chips to China using U.S. equipment pose another potential threat to TSMC's competitiveness after its heavy U.S. and European investments.

As we have discussed, advanced packaging technologies like Intel's Foveros are becoming a key competitive advantage as customization and on-shore supply gain importance. With calibration and tailoring chips to specific applications becoming critical, Intel's end-to-end control of manufacturing gives it an edge over AMD's outsourced model. Intel can optimize and tweak designs all the way through packaging, while AMD relies on partners.

Intel secures Microsoft while AMD grapples with potential overcapacity

This ecosystem integration also benefits Intel, as evidenced by Microsoft choosing Intel processors to showcase new software capabilities like Windows Copilot. By co-optimizing Intel chips and Microsoft software, Intel strengthens its ecosystem positioning.

Moreover, AMD's focus on securing limited leading-edge manufacturing capacity from TSMC could backfire. With surging competition from Intel and Nvidia but a constrained ability to differentiate in manufacturing, AMD may get saddled with excessive TSMC capacity commitments amid weaker-than-expected demand.

Valuation

With AMD increasingly competing head-to-head with Intel in CPUs for inference workloads, comparing the two valuations is instructive. Both stocks trade at elevated P/E ratios reflecting profitability volatility.

However, on a P/S and EV/S basis, AMD's valuations around 7x sales trade at a steep premium to Intel's 3x multiples. Despite higher expected growth, AMD's premium valuation seems disconnected from its reliance on partners versus Intel's vertically integrated structure.

In addition, since announcing its AI inference focus and new MI300 chip, AMD has actually underperformed Intel. The market appears unimpressed with AMD's strategy pivot.

Conclusion

While the AI chip industry outlook remains strong, we hold a relatively negative view of AMD's positioning for several reasons:

Nvidia is aggressively and successfully strengthening its competitive moat through ecosystem dominance. AMD has limited maneuvering room as Nvidia tightens its grip. Intel's integrated manufacturing and supply chain provides greater quality control and output stability compared to AMD's outsourced model. AMD trades at premium P/S and EV/S valuations versus Intel despite higher risks from lack of manufacturing control and ecosystem weakness. With still volatile profitability, AMD's valuation leaves substantial downside risk as growth investors reassess its competitive standing.

Though AMD holds impressive core technology, its strategy pivots and reliance on external partners for manufacturing and ecosystem make us cautious about its outlook. Given the headwinds and premium valuation, we urge investors to sell AMD shares in favor of a wait-and-see approach until the company shows clearer progress in navigating an increasingly challenging competitive landscape.