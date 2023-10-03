champpixs

Analysis Summary

In today's analysis, I will be covering Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG), in the financials sector, a subsector of diversified financial services.

The Houston Texas-based company trades on the NYSE and has roots dating to 1998. It provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the US, according to its company profile.

One of its listed peers is Equitable Holdings (EQH), the NYC-based firm in business over 100+ years. Fun fact about Equitable is that a great many years ago I had one of my first temporary jobs in one of their NYC-area offices, back when you had to manually process batch payments received by check, and in the meantime I learned something about how 401k plans and annuities work.

Today, the retirement / annuities industry seems to be still alive and well, and simply has adapted to new technology as time went by, so in today's article I wanted to pick a stock from that sector that has been under-covered. In the case of Corebridge, it was a spinoff from larger insurer American International Group (AIG).

I gave this stock a hold rating, due to having slightly more offsetting factors in my review than strengths. In fact, offsetting factors outweighed strengths by 4 to 3.

Its strengths included dividends, valuation, capital and liquidity.

Its offsetting factors included revenue growth, net income and EPS, its performance vs. the S&P500, and its share price vs. moving averages.

Two risks to my neutral outlook that I identified is the downside risk of exposure to commercial real estate, and the upside risk of increasing interest-rate spreads benefitting the firm.

My updated rating methodology as of October 2023 is to analyze the stock holistically across the following 7 categories of equal weight, and if it has more strengths than offsetting factors it gets a buy rating:

dividends, valuation, revenue growth, net income and EPS, capital and liquidity, share price vs. moving average, performance vs. S&P 500.

Dividends

In this section I will go over the dividend yield, dividend growth over 10 years, and dividend stability showing steady payouts. As a dividend-focused analyst and investor, I believe these are vital metrics to look at.

Though not all investors are dividend-oriented, I think it is an opportunity to generate regular cash flow from holding a stock longer-term.

First, let's look at the yield, which is 5.82% as of this article, along with a dividend payout of $0.23 per share, on a quarterly basis.

At first glance, this appears like a very attention-grabbing yield, since in recent reviews I have done the financial / insurance sector seems to be seeing yields above 5% in many cases, whereas some other sectors are seeing much lower yields.

Corebridge - div yield (Seeking Alpha)

In comparison to its sector average, this yield is 47% above the average on a trailing basis and almost 17% above average on a forward basis. I consider this a positive point and I think a reasonable dividend yield would be between 3% and 5% when considering the sector/industry. With that said, a yield closer to 5% is what I am aiming for.

Corebridge - div yield vs. sector (Seeking Alpha)

Next, I am looking at the 10-year dividend growth rate, shown in the chart below, which does not show much of a growth history as it appears the company paid little to no dividend for a long time and then started to. I think that is only a modestly positive point and I always look for a good dividend growth story to tell, backed by the data, whereas here there is not enough historical data to go by.

Corebridge - div 10-year growth (Seeking Alpha)

Finally, I want to see dividend payout stability, especially since many of my readers rely on the stable dividend income that these types of stocks offer. Again, I think of it like investing into an existing cash flow stream without having to build the business from scratch on my own.

In looking at the table below, you can see stable payouts over the last 2 years and it appears that the company starting paying dividends in 2022, with 0 dividend increases in this time period.

If I was holding 1,000 shares, for example, I could realize $230 in quarterly cash flow from the dividends on this stock. (1,000 shares x $0.23 per share).

However, another point to call out here is that the firm pays a "special" dividend, or "other", in addition to the quarterly one. I have seen some insurance or financial-sector firms do this, but not often, so when I see it I think it is something worth mentioning.

Corebridge - div history (Seeking Alpha)

Based on the evidence, I consider the category of dividends a strength for this stock, on the basis of recent steady dividend payouts and a special dividend payout, as well as a yield just above 5%, which are factors I think offset the fact that there is not much dividend growth historical data for this stock. Perhaps I can label this one a dividend "up-and-coming star".

Valuation

To analyze the valuation, to simplify things I have chosen a single metric to focus on, and that is the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), both the trailing and forward P/E, as it tells me what the market is pricing this stock at in relation to its earnings.

Although a lower-than-average forward P/E may indicate the market is having lower confidence in the forward earnings potential of this stock, it also presents a value-buying opportunity, in my opinion, if most of the other fundamentals are strong.

Corebridge - P/E ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Considering that the TTM P/E of 5.14 is 45% below the sector average, and the forward P/E of 8.21 is almost 12% below the sector average, I consider this stock undervalued compared to its industry, both on a trailing and forward basis.

Compared to its listed peer, Equitable Holdings, that firm's forward P/E is near 34% lower than the sector average, so also an undervaluation opportunity.

Based on the data, I think this valuation metric is a strength for this stock and I see it as an opportunity but an undervaluation by itself would not warrant my buying shares unless the firm holistically has other fundamentals in place, which I will discuss further next in the sections on revenue and profitability.

Revenue Growth

Now, we've come to a topic I think many analysts and investors look at, which is the top-line revenue growth. Because this metric essentially shows money made before expenses and taxes, it does not indicate this firm's effectiveness at managing costs, but at growing its revenue side of the house.

Manageable growth is important, in my opinion, because companies have competition and are striving to capture market share in their space.

For this company, we can see from the most recent quarterly results that it achieved a YoY decrease in total revenue:

Corebridge - revenues YoY (Seeking Alpha)

At the same time, the above table helps us understand what was driving this. Its core business which relies on collecting premiums seemed to crush it, as did income from interest-earning assets, but its "other revenue" category took a YoY hit.

When investigating further, I discovered that headwinds occurred with YoY drops in fee income and variable investment income, as the chart from their Q2 presentation shows:

Corebridge - income sources (company Q2 presentation)

Overall, I think the data shows that top-line total revenue YoY growth is an offsetting factor for this stock's rating since it is down on a YoY basis, despite some of its components doing well YoY.

Net Income and EPS

I am separating the bottom-line data from top-line revenue, so net income and earnings per share get their own section here to make the analysis easier to understand.

What is interesting is that similar to the revenue drop on a YoY basis, looking at the most recent quarterly results available for profitability this firm also achieved a YoY drop in net income and the basic earnings per share "EPS" decreased on a YoY basis as well. Again, it does not really add confidence to my sentiment on this stock.

Corebridge - net income & EPS (Seeking Alpha)

To help better understand what could have driven these results, I turned to earnings comments by the company in Q2:

Net income was $771MM, a 70% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. The change largely was driven by lower realized gains recorded for the Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative, partially offset by higher net investment income and changes in the fair value of market risk benefits.

Justified or not, I think this category of net income and EPS is yet another offsetting factor for this stock's rating, and what I am looking for in the next few quarters is YoY net income and EPS growth.

Capital and Liquidity

In this section, we will focus on one or more fundamentals such as whether this company is well-capitalized, has positive equity, positive cash flow, and so on. I think these are important factors to consider and are among the very basics of any serious business.

From the following, I can gather some critical info: massive liquidity of $1.6B, and more importantly, $750MM returned to shareholders in the last fiscal quarter including the special dividend I already talked about earlier. Again, more signs of a commitment to returning capital back to shareholders.

Corebridge - capital & liquidity (company quarterly presentation)

Further, I am looking at the vision from company management, and CEO Kevin Hogan in his quarterly commentary reiterated their commitment to shareholders:

Corebridge returned $750MM to shareholders this quarter, through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. We are pleased to have begun our share repurchase program only nine months after our initial public offering, marking an important milestone in our commitment to provide an attractive capital return to shareholders.

Further, from its cash flow statement we can see that the firm has $1.95 free cash flow per share.

From its balance sheet, the company ended the most recent reported quarter with $751MM in cash which was a YoY jump, $367.4B in total assets, $356B in total liabilities, leaving $11.4B in positive equity.

I think that the equity along with the cash flow definitely adds confidence that this is a serious firm and worthy of investment consideration in my portfolio. A commenter had mentioned that pretty much all insurance companies have "positive equity" so it is not really an issue, however, I still think a healthy balance sheet is something to consider before I add an equity to my portfolio.

Based on the evidence found, I consider this firm's capital and liquidity situation a strength to its overall rating.

Share Price vs. Moving Average

In this section, I am looking for a value-buying opportunity with this stock based on my updated portfolio strategy focused on trading crossovers below the 200-day simple moving average ("SMA"), when possible.

In my strategy, I am looking for a 5 to 10% drop below the 200-day SMA, after a period of bullishness, which I consider a buying signal. However, a price hovering around the moving average or a few points just above it may also present an opportunity.

To test my investing idea against potential capital gains and losses, I made a fictitious trading scenario.

So, let's first take a look at the current price chart:

Data by YCharts

The share price as of the writing of this analysis is $19.96, which is 8.5% above the 200-day SMA of $18.40. At first glance, it appears that a crossover below the average has occurred already, this summer, followed by a rebound back above it again, so that opportunity may have been missed.

Using the chart above, I created the following trading simulation where I buy 100 shares at the current price and hold for 1 year, with a goal of achieving an unrealized capital gain at that time within a range of 5% to 20% or better.

At the same time, my maximum loss tolerance is an unrealized capital loss of 20%.

Corebridge - trading simulation (author analysis)

In the above simulation, I am testing what gains/losses would occur if the future share price (in Oct. 2024) rises 15% above the current 200-day SMA, and also if it drops 15% below that same SMA.

The outcome? I am projecting unrealized capital gains of 6% and potential unrealized capital losses of 22%. The top outcome barely achieves my goal for capital gains, and the bottom (loss) outcome exceeds my loss tolerance of 20%, which in itself is already high I think.

Here is a handy illustration of the chart and the trading "range" I came up with in relation to the moving average. As the chart shows, the current share price has a large downside potential if the price ends up dropping to 15% below the 200-day SMA.

Corebridge - trading simulation - chart (author analysis)

The importance of testing both gains and losses, in my opinion, is that both can occur, which I know from experience. Actual results may vary, but think of this more like a simplistic framework to think about long-term investing and establish a risk tolerance and a profit goal, rather than trying to "time" short-term day-to-day price movements.

Based on this simulation, I think the current share price is an offsetting factor in my overall rating, and is not within the zone for being a buying opportunity.

In the comments section, to cultivate a productive discussion I welcome your comments on the topic of your experience in trading crossovers and tracking moving averages.

Performance vs. S&P 500

When looking into the category of momentum for this stock, the following is a comparison of the 1-year price performance of this stock vs. the S&P 500 index. I have included this metric in my updated rating methodology so as to compare this equity to a major market index that is tracked often.

Corebridge - performance vs. S&P500 (Seeking Alpha)

This data clearly shows the stock underperforming vs. this index, which I consider an offsetting factor to my rating.

In fact, as the chart shows it has been underperforming vs. this index for quite a long time, ever since last year, with the S&P seeing a nearly 18% price return in the year being tracked, and this stock seeing closer to 5% price return in that same period, so not even close.

The reason I included this info is I want to gauge how much momentum there is for this stock in the market, as it can affect current and future investors and their stock value.

I think the underperformance vs. the index could be due to bearish market sentiment due to its major profit decline since June 2022 (which I showed in the section on net income) as well as a major dip in the financial sector overall this spring during the regional bank crisis. At the same time, big tech also makes up a large part of the S&P500 and we have seen market bullishness on that sector in the wake of the financial sector's dip.

Risk to my Outlook

A risk to my neutral outlook would be the following downside risk:

There has been concern brought up lately in the media about asset exposure to commercial real estate, in particular office properties, due to a slump in the office market mostly driven by the remote-work trend.

Consider a September article in Fortune, that highlighted the ongoing issue of urban decline and vacant commercial properties:

According to the article:

In New York City, office vacancy rates have risen by over 70% since 2019. Chicago's Magnificent Mile, a stretch of high-end shops and restaurants, had a 26% vacancy rate in spring 2023.

Investors and analysts could be bearish on this stock, and push the price down, out of concern for exposure to office loans. In fact, this firm has 25% of its "CRE" book exposed to office, and I think this may be a bit high, even though the company says they have reduced exposure in recent years.

Corebridge - exposure to office properties (company quarterly presentation)

My counterargument to this risk is actually can also be an upside risk to my hold rating, and that is the fact that this firm continues to benefit from tailwinds on its other, interest-earning assets.

If you consider the company data below, from their Q2 presentation, you can see the benefit the current rate environment is having on this firm. Since rates are holding steady after the most recent Fed meeting, and no indication of dropping soon, I think that this could be a continued tailwind for the rest of this year, and could cause some bullishness on these types of stocks.

Corebridge - spread (company quarterly presentation)

In closing, my neutral sentiment on this stock remains and my hold rating stands, as I have shown that in terms of strengths and offsetting factors it does not warrant a buy or a sell rating at this time.