Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TSMC: Why Near-Term Downside Is Highly Probable (Rating Downgrade)

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
296 Followers

Summary

  • Despite short-term fluctuations in margins and free cash flow due to economic conditions, TSMC maintains a strong balance sheet with substantial cash reserves and a rising long-term debt.
  • The DCF analysis indicates significant upside potential for TSMC's stock price, projecting a 43.8% increase from the current price and an impressive 121.2% future upside over five years.
  • I maintain a "Hold" rating on the stock because a closer examination at the quarterly level reveals that the demand for AI chips is unlikely to provide significant assistance.

Taiwan Semiconductor"s Morris Chang Speaks At Forum

Annabelle Chih

Thesis

In a time characterized by both technological innovation and economic uncertainty, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stands as a pivotal player at the crossroads of opportunity and challenge. This article delves into TSMC's intricate position in

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
296 Followers
I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.