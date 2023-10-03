Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Portfolio Q3 2023 Results: Cautiously Positioned Heading Into Q4

Oct. 03, 2023 7:23 PM ETBRK.A, BRK.B, GEL, JPM, PBF, SPY
Summary

  • I'm cautious here with the S&P 500 around 4300, and am happy waiting in cash.
  • The 30-year treasury rising over 100 bps since May has me very concerned because of the enormous federal budget deficit.
  • I still like energy here, but I am switching my focus to crude oil producers instead of refiners.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Q3 2023 Performance

In Q3 I returned +7.9% versus -3.0% for the S&P 500 (SPY). In 2023, I've returned +21.1% versus +13.4% for the index. I've gone from a fairly large underperformance to a sizable outperformance.

My performance in

Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, BRK.B, ET, HRB, NS, DOLE, CVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

