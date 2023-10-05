Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Nike A Buy After The Correction?

Oct. 05, 2023 4:00 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)2 Comments
Summary

  • NKE continues to execute brilliantly at a time of uncertain macroeconomic outlook, boasting bottom line beats thanks to the higher interest rate environment.
  • While its inventory levels remain elevated, we are not overly concerned, since its gross margins are still healthy, comparable to the pre-pandemic averages.
  • However, we believe the correction observed in the NKE stock may not be over yet, with the North American region likely to be further impacted over the next quarters.
  • This is because of the potentially tightened discretionary spending, as the US federal student loan repayment starts from October 2023 onwards.
  • With lower highs and lower lows, it remains to be seen when we may see bullish support materializes, putting an end to this decline.

The Nike Investment Thesis Is Much Improved Here, But Do Not Jump In Yet

We previously covered NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in December 2022, discussing the Chinese reopening cadence. Mr. Market appeared to have been very optimistic

Comments (2)

Z
ZibZorp
Today, 5:02 PM
Premium
Comments (42)
Corrections aren't over yet
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 4:33 PM
Comments (7.71K)
I bought some at $90. $85 is what I thought would be fair value, so I was planning to buy more there. Not sure it's going to hit that now given how good the earnings report was. I figure if it drifts downward with the market, $90 will be the floor still. We'll see. I'd love to buy more at $85.

Major insider buy at $96 the other day - $1.4 million worth.
