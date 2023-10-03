Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.65K Followers

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference October 3, 2023 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Stansbury - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jitendra Joshi - Deutsche Bank

Jitendra Joshi

Thanks for attending our fireside with Lumen. Now that we're all sort of pumped up about Gen AI. Let's talk about the company that is likely to benefit from all the bits that are going to flow as a result. My name is Jiten Joshi, I'm the high-yield telco analyst at Deutsche. It's my pleasure to be hosting Chris Stansbury, EVP and CFO of the company, and we also have Mike McCormick, head of IR, in the front row as well. So welcome, Chris and Mike. And thanks for being with us today.

Chris Stansbury

Yes, it's great to be here today.

Jitendra Joshi

So Chris, do you think you have an opening any…

Chris Stansbury

So just the standard stuff that some of the comments I'm going to make are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. And you can see our investor relations website for more details on that. But we can jump right in.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jitendra Joshi

Yes, that sounds good. So I kind of just want to kick off on the macro picture. Obviously we're all sort of seeing a little bit of volatility pick up, concerns about rates going higher and the potential for a slowdown or a recession, I think the odd seem to be higher than they were a few months ago. So in terms of what you're -- Chris what you are seeing on the ground, are you still seeing the elongated sales cycles and are customers still going through multiple layers to make decisions?

Chris Stansbury

Yes, we are seeing that. I

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

b
bondsmoker
Yesterday, 8:09 PM
Investing Group
Comments (17.09K)
Looks like negotiations are underway for an out of court partial reorg - basically, early refi of 2027 debt - higher rates in exchange for extending maturities.

It won't be easy to get enough debt on board, but its not impossible.
Landlord Investor profile picture
Landlord Investor
Yesterday, 8:25 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6.31K)
@bondsmoker haven’t read the transcript. Anything in there that points to this?

I don’t understand why they would offer to pay higher rates on debt that’s not due until 2027. If they need to offer an exchange for nearer term maturities, I’d understand but why refi 2027 this far in advance?
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.