The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle is an offshoot of the much better known iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and represents a fund that overlays a buy-write strategy on TLT via call options.

TLTW aims to replicate the performance of the Cboe TLT 2% OTM BuyWrite Index, which as per its literature:

is designed to track the performance of a covered call strategy with a short iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Call option expiring monthly. The option written is a model-based option and the strike of the new TLT Call option is the listed option strike closest to 102% of the closing value of the TLT on the business day prior to the roll date. To value the component options that comprise the index, a model-based valuation is used.

A retail investor purchasing TLTW foregoes any upside above 2% in TLT on a rolling 1-month period via this product. Theoretically TLTW should have outperformed TLT in the past year given the move higher in rates, and it has:

We can see TLT's total return sitting at -13.5% in the past year, versus only -8.48% for TLTW. However, there is a hidden message in the above graph. TLTW's total return is not constantly above TLT's in the past year. In fact, in the first half it lagged. This is due to rates moving lower in the first half of the year, TLT outperforming and TLTW giving up any positive move above 2% in a 30 day period.

You get paid via volatility

As a buy-write fund, TLTW is only suitable when volatility is very high. Volatility is the main input for options pricing, and writing calls on TLT presents good risk/rewards only when implied volatility is high. Currently the TLT IV is fairly low (even after the recent bump up):

The one month 2% out of the money calls on TLT are currently priced with an implied volatility of only 20%. While this is higher than the S&P 500 VIX level of 19.9%, it is not really sufficient to compensate for the lack of upside and the realized historic volatility for TLT:

The teal line in the above graph is the one month realized volatility for TLT. Realized volatility is a measure of variation in returns for an investment product calculated by analyzing historical returns over a specific period. The more volatile a financial product, the higher the realized volatility. Conversely products which do not move around much (think short dated T-Bills) have low historic realized volatilities.

As a rule of thumb, you should only sell calls (i.e short vega) when implied volatility is higher than realized. The risk/reward profile says that you can profit by having the forward realized volatility come in at the same levels as the historic one, thus you are able to monetize the spread differential.

The issue with a systematic fund like TLTW is that it engages in the same trade every month, irrespective of realized versus implied. For example there are periods of time in the above graph when the moving average realized is above implied volatility. In those instances as an investor you are not getting paid to write calls.

The below volatility sensitivity analysis presents the pricing of the same 1-month option under three different implied volatility scenarios. The results shown are calculated using the binomial option pricing method:

At the current spot price of $85.4/share, a 1 month call option priced with an implied volatility of 20% gives a premium of 1.32, which translates into a downside protection of 1.55%.

The same option priced with a 25% implied volatility yields a premium of 1.76, which translates into a 2.06% downside protection.

Thirdly, the same option priced with a 30% implied volatility yields a 2.26 premium, which results in a 2.65% downside protection during the timeframe.

The higher the vol, the higher the premium received and the downside protection covered by the option premium in exchange for the upside.

Point in the interest rate cycle

TLTW is an ideal instrument for a monetary tightening cycle with a smooth move in yields. When rates go up slowly, TLTW is best suited to buffer TLT's down-move via realized call option premiums.

Conversely when the Fed will start cutting rates and we will have a rally in bonds TLTW will be hampered by its call writing, not being able to realize more than 2% upside per month. It will move up in price, but it will lag TLT.

Bottoms in bond prices are very hard to predict. We had a Sell rating on TLT back in August, targeting 20-year yields in the 4.8% range and TLT pricing at roughly $90/share. Our call was correct, but yields keep climbing:

What we know for sure is that once rates reach a plateau and the market starts pricing in Fed cuts, it will do so aggressively.

Systematic call writing versus outright

In our opinion, given where we are in the monetary cycle, a systematic strategy like the one employed by TLTW is inferior to writing calls outright. If you own TLT and you think short term yields might go up further, you can pick to write at the money calls (higher delta) which offer a greater downside protection via a higher premium. Similarly an investor performing this strategy outright can pick and choose tenors where the implied volatility is most attractive versus realized one. Systematic call writing works best in a normalized rates environment where there is no significant move in either direction.

Conclusion

TLTW is an innovative buy-write ETF from iShares. The vehicle engages in a systematic 1-month call writing on TLT, with a 2% out of the money feature on its options. This structure is ideal for range bound markets or high implied volatility ones and is monetary cycle dependent.

In a tightening cycle like the one experienced today, TLTW tends to outperform TLT given the monetization of options premium. We have seen this outperformance in the past year, with TLTW having a total return higher by 5% when compared to TLT. The reverse will occur once rates start moving down though, with TLTW set to lag.

Furthermore TLTW is a play on options implied volatility. When volatility is high TLTW offers an elegant way to monetize that market feature. However its systematic strategy does not differentiate for periods when implied volatility is very close to the historic realized one (or below), thus not rewarding investors properly for the upside given up.

We feel in today's environment when yields are about to peak a retail investor is best served by buying TLT outright and doing customized call writing if necessary (writing at the money call options for example for higher deltas) rather than buying into TLTW. We are therefore of the belief that at the current point in the monetary cycle an investor is better served by swapping TLTW for TLT if they want to buy into long-term rates.