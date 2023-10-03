Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Median Household Income In August 2023

Summary

  • Political Calculations' initial estimate of median household income in August 2023 is $76,201, an increase of $181 (or 0.24%) from the revised estimate of $76,020 in July 2023.
  • After adjusting for inflation, the typical American household lost ground in August 2023.
  • In terms of constant August 2023 U.S. dollars, median household income rounds to $76,352 in July 2023, with August 2023's income estimate coming in 0.2% lower.

