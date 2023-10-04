naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Life sciences companies continue to show mixed results throughout the back end of FY'23. Case in point is Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY). Since my last publication in July, the equity stock of RVTY has marked new lows with no signs of a reversal (Figure 1). The price line has walked in a stairway pattern within the downtrend shown.

RVTY has mined the acquisition pipeline over the last few years, increasing total gross asset value from $7.9Bn in 2020 to $14.2Bn in its most recent filings. The question is, are these acquisitions, and the remainder of the firm's business capital, pulling their economic weight? Consider the following:

The cash RVTY spun off to shareholders has increased markedly these past 3 years, but not as a result of excessive profitability. Instead, it has been driven by NWC reductions and reductions in capital spend. Returns on capital deployed into the business are low, and growth requires heavy reinvestment at sub-par rates of return. Because the business returns are low, owner earnings must be reinvested to maintain RVTY's competitive position, leaving little FCF at the end of the year. Plus, they are being reinvested at sub-par rates of return. The new, but still asset-heavy business hasn't added any points to profits as a percentage of capital employed to operate. Sentiment is shifting lower + what's baked into the stock is quite pessimistic.

The findings from this analysis support the market's view, and are in contrast to previous ratings I've made on RVTY. In the interests of capital preservation and opportunity cost, I revise my rating to a hold.

Facts pattern underlining change to investment thesis

1. Recent developments in RVTY's story

Launch of Pin-point not deemed a catalyst

Just last week, the company announced the launch of its Pin-point system of base-editing reagents. The new platform is said to integrate and advance current CRISPR gene editing, mainly benefitting drug development and cell therapy development. Per the company: "[t]he initial reagents launch includes mRNAs for nCas9 and rat APOBEC, as well as three guide RNAs designed to knockout the TRAC, CD52 and PDCD1 loci". Critically, RVTY says the Pin-point system is one of only a few base-editing technologies available in clinical settings. This could be one to watch moving forward. So far, the market has been unimpressed.

Latest numbers-revenues up low 20s, guidance updated

The company reported its Q2 FY'23 numbers in August. Revenues were down 21% YoY to $709mm, due to a sharp reduction in Covid-19 demand. Stripping this out, revenues were up 6% on a comparable basis. It pulled this to pre-tax income of $78mm, down from $232mm, on earnings of $1.21 per share. Management now calls for $2.8-$2.85Bn in top-line sales for FY'23 on adj. earnings of $4.90 per share at the upper range (Figure 3). It is looking to operating margins of 29% on this, factoring in ~$30mm of cost savings for the year.

As to the divisional breakdown (Figure 2):

Its life sciences division clipped $336mm in Q2 sales, up 300bps YoY, on operating income of $128mm. This came in on a 38% margin, ~200bps of compression from last year. Management said sales in pharma and biotech markets were down YoY and crimped life science revenues. The diagnostics segment did $373mm of business, down 34% from ~$570mm last year. This was chiefly related to much lower Covid-19 sales, and likely expected by the market. Normalizing for the Covid-revenues, the diagnostics business was up 8% YoY. Further, its immunodiagnostics business line was up 30% YoY driven by sales in its China market.

Despite returning plenty of capital to shareholders, RVTY, by admission, is proceeding with "increased cautiousness in CapEx spending, which is impacting several pieces of [its] business". It bought 212mm of its own shares back in Q2, buying 290mm this YTD so far. It has also been prioritizing debt principle vs. reinvesting in organic growth. It has put $800mm towards $1.2Bn of debt to retire in the next year or so. Around $500mm of this came due last month. It left the quarter at 2.5x leverage (net debt to adj. EBITDA), down from 2.7x rolling into FY'22.

2. Economic value factors to consider

The question that's starting to brew in my mind is whether RVTY's recent acquisitions are pulling their economic weight or not.

Figure 4 captures a number of important points. It shows (i) the profit growth/decline after tax and financing, (ii) the growth investments RVTY has made, including acquisitions, and (iii) the cash spun off to shareholders, including all buybacks and dividends paid up, each since 2020. Critically, the growth capital deployed includes all additional capital employed in acquisitions. Only spending which is above the estimated maintenance capital charge is considered growth investment. Maintenance investment is approximated to the level of depreciation each period. Hence, any changes in fixed assets below the maintenance capital charge are excluded.

What shows is that trailing NOPAT has decreased from $1.35Bn in Q2 2021 to $575mm in Q2 FY'23. It has deployed plenty of cash back into growing its business portfolio, but investments to growth have pared back since 2022. The major investments are the $5.2Bn purchase of BioLegend in 2021, and the divestments include the carve-out of RVTY's food and enterprise services business in 2022 for $2.45Bn. FCF has increased from $453mm in 2021 to $1.4Bn in the last period (buybacks + dividends included). But the FCF isn't off organic growth in the business, but rather from a reduction in growth investment and NWC changes that have freed up cash flow.

Secondly, gross productivity of the new assets employed has languished the past 2 years as well. Consider that:

RVTY was rotating $0.30 in gross per $1 of assets in Q2 2021, reducing to $0.12 on the dollar last period. All core and non-core assets are included to assess the balance sheet's productivity (Figure 5).

The other point to consider is that RVTY's cash conversion cycle is 115 days, slightly below its 3-year range (Figure 6). This implies every $1 of NWC is recycled to cash in 115 days, turning over its NWC 3.2x every year (less than 1x per quarter).

Therefore I'm not seeing an immediate uptick in profitability from the acquisitions RVTY has recently made. In my view, this could explain the underperformance of the company's stock price throughout '23.

3. Sentimental changes can't be ignored

The negative sentiment currently in RVTY's stock is seen in three primary ways.

First, market-generated data suggests price structure is neutral at best as I write. Figures 7 and 8 show the daily and weekly cloud charts respectively. There is negligible difference between the two, in that:

(i). Both price and lagging lines are beneath the cloud, with no reversals in sight. You'd need both of these lines approaching and/or above the cloud to imply a bullish sentiment.

(ii). On the daily, a break above $118 is needed to corroborate a bullish view, and $126 on the weekly. We are a fair gap from these marks, as you can see. The daily frame looks to the coming weeks, the weekly out to the coming months, so I am neutral on these time frames.

Second, there have been 9 downward revisions to sales and 14 revisions to RVTY's earnings by Wall Street analysts over the last 3 months. Consensus now expects $4.80 in earnings and $2.83Bn in sales for FY'23, stretching to $5.59 and $3.07Bn in FY'24, respectively. These downsides cannot be ignored. First, because they represent a whole substrata of the market. But also, the sell-side has done a lot of the heavy lifting in modelling here, and the average analyst is eyeing a tighter sales clip. The data would suggest this is not conducive to a re-rating.

Valuation and Conclusion

The stock sells at 22x forward earnings and 19.6x forward EBIT, both 20% and 23% premiums to the sector, respectively. You're at a 5% pre-tax yield at these multiples as well. The question is whether these marks are worth paying for. Consider the following:

The market has also priced RVTY at 1.3x EV/invested capital, implying 30% return on the company's business portfolio. As a reminder, EV = market value of debt + equity, whereas invested capital roughly = book value of debt + equity.

So the market value on RVTY's invested capital is a premium of 0.3x, driven by flat economic returns on capital of just 5.4% last period, off highs of 19% in 2021 (TTM values).

At its current EV of $16.18Bn, current invested capital of $12.53Bn, the market implied ROIC is therefore 4.2% (1/(16,180/12,530)x5.4% = 4.2%). The market expects further negative economic performance from RVTY, therefore.

Compounding the firm's intrinsic value at the function of its ROIC and reinvestment rates appears the market has been an accurate judge of fair value these past few years. Based on the current data, I get to an implied intrinsic value of $10.4Bn in market value. This implies a further correction may be warranted going forward. Alas, I can't get to 19x forward EBIT considering this calculus.

In short, despite remaining constructive on RVTY throughout FY'23, as Keynes purportedly said, "when the facts change, I change my mind". Indeed, it would appear the investment facts pattern has changed for RVTY. I'd finish by noting that investment firm Bernstein rated RVTY with a bullish outlook in its most recent note on the life sciences industry. It is eyeing a $133 price target for the company, 24% higher than its current marks. I'm not aware of the time frame it has on this target. I don't discount Bernstein's analysis, not one bit. But at $133 target, on $5.59 in FY'24 consensus EPS, this implies a 23.8x multiple (133/5.59 = 23.8x), a shade higher than the 22x asking multiple today. Naturally, I'd expect Bernstein's view is different to consensus. But the 22x doesn't fire up my investment cortex after what's been discussed here today. Net-net revise to hold.