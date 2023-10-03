Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Government Shutdown Averted. But Is That A Good Thing?

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The problem with using “Continuing Resolutions” is that it uses the previous spending levels and increases that spending by 8%.
  • What is critical to understand about Government shutdowns is that mandatory spending (social security, welfare, interest on the debt) continues as needed.
  • A Government shutdown would undoubtedly impact the financial markets as investors remain skittish about committing capital into an uncertain environment.

National Debt

Douglas Rissing

Once again, due to the ongoing lack of fiscal responsibility in Washington, the markets and the economy faced a Government shutdown. After a day of theatrics, Congress passed a “stopgap” measure that will keep the Government operating for 45 days. But is that a

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.3K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Desert PIrate profile picture
Desert PIrate
Yesterday, 10:34 PM
Comments (60)
Lance, can you clarify where you found that the 2023 CR in force for 45 days increases spending over previous spending levels by 8%? I read that the CR funds at the current level of spending. I agree spending needs to come down, or revenue needs to increase. I prefer the former and I don't think the populace is going to go for SS and Medicare cuts. The payment on interest on the debt is uncuttable until the debt goes down, so that pretty much leaves the Defense Department as the main non discretionary item where cuts can be made.
s
swift93
Yesterday, 10:14 PM
Comments (175)
Moderation team doesn't like questioning authors. My comment may never see the light of day.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.