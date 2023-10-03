Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Turkey's Annual Inflation Continued To Rise In September

Oct. 03, 2023 9:54 PM ETTUR
Summary

  • Annual inflation recorded another strong increase in September due to a broad-based deterioration in price dynamics while the rise in energy prices and continuing pressure in services is attracting attention.
  • Core inflation (CPI-C) came in at 5.3% month-on-month, rising to 68.9% on an annual basis.
  • The latest rate hikes in August and September were significant and likely raise expectations for the end of the current cycle.

Finance Concept - 100 Turkish Lira Bills Over Red Bar Graph

MicroStockHub

By Muhammet Mercan

With monthly inflation at 4.75% (close to our call of 4.7% and the market expectation of 4.9%), annual inflation continued to rise in September, reaching 61.9%. This compares to the government's full-year estimate of 65% as laid out in its medium-term

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.27K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

