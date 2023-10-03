Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
There's More To U.K. Equities Than Value Stocks

Oct. 03, 2023 10:09 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Summary

  • The UK is a famously - or infamously, depending on the prevailing style - value-driven market.
  • Over five years, the FTSE UK Growth index beats its value equivalent by 27% to 10.1%.
  • Year-to-date, the UK has participated in the US large-cap growth-inspired rebound - despite this being a “thin” rally, powered by the S&P “Magnificent Seven” - with Large-Cap Growth.

Stock market investment trading financial, coin and United Kingdom England flag or Forex for analyze profit finance business trend data background.

sasirin pamai

By Dewi John

The UK is a famously - or infamously, depending on the prevailing style - value-driven market.

Technology is less than 4% of the FTSE All Share while being the largest sector in the FTSE All

