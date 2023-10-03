Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hasbro Valuation Has Failed Its Saving Throw

Oct. 03, 2023 10:10 PM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)
Summary

  • Hasbro's earnings have been released, showing a decline in revenue and net earnings compared to the previous year.
  • I believe that the valuation of Hasbro's stock is too optimistic and does not recommend buying at current levels.
  • The dividend yield has decreased and the opportunity cost of investing in the stock has increased, making the author less excited about the dividend.

Dungeons and Dragons Books, Dice and Map

MichaelRLopez

In late May I announced to the world that I’m neither adding to, nor selling my position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), and in that time, the shares have returned about 6% against a gain of only about .7% for the

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

