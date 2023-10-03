da-kuk

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) is a promising young stock with strong expected revenue growth. The company offers AI-based solutions to create efficiencies in the Healthcare industry. The company's above-average revenue growth has the potential to drive the stock to outperform over the long-term.

Investors should keep in mind that Augmedix is not yet profitable. Therefore, the stock should be considered speculative. However, with strong revenue growth, the company can become profitable over the long-term.

Company Background

Augmedix offers solutions that are designed to allow clinicians to spend more time on quality patient care by handling various time-consuming tasks. The company's AI-powered solutions includes remote medical documentation services and live clinical support services in the United States. The company's technology uses AI to create medical notes from conversations.

Augmedix Live is the company's solution that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support. Augmedix Notes is the solution that provides asynchronous medical documentation based on a patient's previously recorded visits. Augmedix Prep provides patient demographics, medication changes, past medical history, and other patient health information. Augmedix Go (currently being launched in 2nd half of 2023) is the company's self-service mobile software application. Clinicians can access these apps through mobile devices, including smartphones.

The company's solutions are used by hospitals, physicians' practices, healthcare systems, and telemedicine practitioners. Augmedix strives to deliver solutions that help remove inefficiencies in healthcare documentation.

Key Benefits to Customers

The solutions that Augmedix provides to customers is designed so that the technology is invisible to the clinician - patient relationship. The clinicians and patients communicate naturally while the AI technology is hard at work creating medical documentation.

This technology is estimated to result in up to 3 hours of time savings for clinicians. It makes after-hours charting a thing of the past. This results in a 20% increase in productivity, a 35% increase in patient satisfaction, and a 40% improvement in work-life satisfaction.

Strong Growth Potential

Augmedix is building on strong growth which was evident in the Q2 2023 results. The company achieved record revenue growth of 47% to $10.8 million in Q2 2023 over Q2 2022. Dollar-based net revenue retention was also strong at 148%. The net revenue retention rate improved from 131% from Q2 2022.

These results show that clinicians/health systems see the value in Augmedix's solutions and are sticking with them. That stickiness is important as Augmedix has a recurring revenue business model.

Augmedix also increased gross margin in Q2 by 330 basis points to 47%. Continued margin expansion will help the company to eventually achieve profitability.

The company's customers value Augmedix's solutions for their ability to generate accurate medical notes while providing high levels of transparency and control. Customers also value how the solutions can be specifically selected based on the appropriateness of each individual patient encounter. Augmedix can build on this success by marketing these benefits to gain new customers.

Given the success that Augmedix has achieved so far in 2023, the company increased revenue guidance for the full year to be at least $43.5 million. This is up from previous revenue guidance of $42 million that the company projected during the Q1 2023 earnings call. Analysts have a slightly higher revenue projection of $43.73 million for 2023. This would be 41% year-over-year revenue growth for Augmedix.

Augmedix is expected to continue to grow revenue at a strong double-digit pace in 2024 with a 38% gain to over $60 million. The company has the potential to continue to grow revenue at a strong pace in future years as it adds new customers.

Reasonable Valuation

Since Augmedix is not yet profitable, the price/sales ratio is an appropriate valuation measure. Augmedix is currently trading with a trailing P/S ratio of 5.4x and a forward P/S of 4.8x. This is slightly above the Health Information Services industry's P/S of 4.7x.

I consider this a reasonable valuation for Augmedix since the company is growing revenue at an above-average pace. Although Augmedix is trading above the industry average, it isn't too far removed from the average. The company's strong double-digit revenue growth justifies the slightly higher than average P/S ratio.

Technical Perspective

Augmedix Daily Stock Chart w/ MACD and RSI (tradingview.com)

The stock had a strong rise in 2023, but the pace of growth slowed down in recent months. The MACD and RSI indicators have been chopping up and down over the past couple of months showing a consolidation with a bias to the upside. The MACD remains above the zero line, while the RSI is above the 50 line - both bullish signs showing that positive momentum is stronger than the negative.

It looks like the stock needs a positive catalyst to move significantly higher. The next earnings report on November 13, 2023 could be the positive catalyst to get the stock moving higher at a faster pace. Of course, worse than expected news could cause a sell-off for the stock. With revenue trending well for the company, I think that a positive report is more likely.

The Balance Sheet

Augmedix has $24.6 million in total cash/equivalents with $23.8 million in total debt, leaving the company with zero net debt. Having more cash than debt puts the company in a good position to continue its growth. Augmedix has 1.7x more current assets than current liabilities and 1.1x more total assets than total liabilities for total equity of $4 million.

Since the company is not yet profitable, Augmedix tends to issue new debt and new common stock to help run the business. The good news is that this hasn't negatively impacted the stock price in 2023.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

Augmedix is not yet profitable. However, it is important to point out that operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased from 219% in 2018 down to 103% for the past 12 months. As the company continues to gain efficiencies, operating expenses are likely to continue to decline as a percentage of revenue. As this trend continues, Augmedix could turn a profit within about three to four years.

The stock could underperform if the company takes longer than expected to reach profitability. The lack of profits also may create the need for the company to issue new shares of stock and/or issue new debt to run the business. Issuing new shares could dilute shareholders. Adding more debt could burden the balance sheet, thus making it difficult for Augmedix to pay off its debt without having a positive cash flow.

The company faces larger competitors who may have better financial resources to gain market share. The competitive dynamics could make conditions difficult for Augmedix to grow market share.

Augmedix: Long-Term Outlook

Augmedix has strong double-digit expected revenue growth for multiple years, which should allow the company to gain economies of scale over the long-term to reach profitability. The company's AI technology provides important benefits that clinicians would be foolish not to take advantage of.

Augmedix is poised to grow at a strong pace over the long-term as it markets the benefits of its solutions in the healthcare field.

Given the reasonable valuation and strong above-average revenue growth, the stock has a good chance to outperform the broader market over the long-term. Analysts have a one-year price target of $6.63 for the stock, which is 29% higher than the current price. This looks reasonable as the price could be driven by Augmedix's expected revenue growth of 38% for 2024.