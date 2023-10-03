Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Three 'Rs' Of Equities: Risk, Reward And The Role In A Portfolio

Summary

  • Risk premiums simply did not matter in a yield-scarce environment when the TINA (“there is no alternative”) narrative dominated markets.
  • Since Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) were introduced in 1997, long-term real rates in the U.S. remained in a structural decline.
  • Stretched technology and consumer discretionary valuations continue to support the S&P 500 while lowering the forward earnings yield for the headline index.

risk and reward word

whyframestudio

Markets have been fascinated by equity risk premiums recently.

Not long ago, interest rates were near 0%, Treasury yields offered less than 1%, inflation was benign and there was little discussion about whether the earnings yield on equities offered appropriate compensation

In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

