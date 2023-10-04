Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria Group: The King Of Dividend Kings Yielding 9.52% Faces Long-Term Resistance

Oct. 04, 2023 8:45 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)6 Comments
Summary

  • Altria Group is currently facing resistance at the $40 per share level, but this could be a good time to start investing in the company.
  • Altria Group has impressive financial metrics, including high revenue, gross profit, net income, and free cash flow.
  • Altria Group is a Dividend King with a history of increasing dividends and has the potential for significant dividend growth in the future.

Money on the edge

PM Images

2023 has been a challenging year for dividend stocks as the Fed tightening cycle pushed interest rates well past 5%. It's now the most lucrative time in over a decade to allocate capital toward risk-free investments as the

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Comments (6)

S
StevieCool
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (1.11K)
Big Mo is a great stock. Will never sell this awesome stock in this life!
Ethan Roberts profile picture
Ethan Roberts
Today, 9:10 AM
Premium
Comments (945)
I love MO, but I've never seen a company with such massive cash flow make so many poor purchasing decisions. CRON was $25 in 2019, below $2 today. BUD around $112 in 2016 when Altria bought it, $52 today. Even before the Bud Light fiasco, the stock had declined from 2016. And Juul...well we know what happened there. If this company was even a little better at acquisitions, it would be $60 today instead of approaching $40.
pje_123 profile picture
pje_123
Today, 8:58 AM
Premium
Comments (740)
Quoting the Borg, "resistance [to mighty MO] is futile ..."

Tobacco has been out of vogue for decades yet has remained one of the greatest long term investments ever. Betting against human vice and government addiction to the taxes those vices generate (gambling, booze, pot, prostitution, etc.) is a bad bet. Long MO (if you were in doubt).
n
nyle alexla
Today, 8:51 AM
Premium
Comments (708)
Mo is the best. Mo means must own. Thank you Mo.
j
jon1111
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (452)
Shouldn't 40 be worded as long term support instead of resistance?
O
Optician52
Today, 8:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (290)
@jon1111 Agree !
