Central Banks Continue To Signal 'Higher For Longer' Rates

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.55K Followers

Summary

  • The recent fed funds rate “dot plot” and remarks from US Federal Reserve officials have convinced markets that US rates will be higher for longer.
  • The ongoing auto workers strike and a possible health care workers strike are raising concerns that higher wage growth could contribute to sticky inflation in the US.
  • China continues to face headwinds, especially in the property sector. However, I remain impressed with the resilience of the Chinese economy.

The Bank of England in London

kelvinjay

By Kristina Hooper, Chief Global Market Strategist

Compelling evidence continues to show that most developed economies are experiencing disinflation. At the same time, most developed central banks are maintaining their “higher for longer” stance on interest rates, which we’re seeing reflected in the

Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

