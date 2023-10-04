Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How Elections And The RBNZ Disinflation Gamble Can Steer The Kiwi Dollar

Oct. 04, 2023 12:20 AM ETENZL, NZD:USD
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.27K Followers

Summary

  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to keep rates on hold this week while awaiting new data and given the pre-election environment.
  • The RBNZ’s assumptions on disinflation are quite optimistic, and there are risks of a November hike.
  • Polls suggest a National-led coalition may win: NZD might benefit from a promised change in the RBNZ remit.

New Zealand Flag

CGinspiration/E+ via Getty Images

By Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist

Growth and housing outlook not as bad as expected

This week's RBNZ announcement is widely expected to see another hold by New Zealand policymakers. A key reason is that the Bank still

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.27K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.