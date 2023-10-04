Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adyen: Buy Now As The Dust Settles

Oct. 04, 2023 12:34 AM ETAdyen N.V. (ADYEY), ADYYFAXP, MA, PYPL, V
Summary

  • Adyen's stock price has declined around 50% from its highs in August, prompting questions about whether the company is undervalued or if the earnings report justified the decline.
  • Adyen is a global payment provider that offers businesses a single solution for accepting payments via mobile, point-of-sale, and e-commerce.
  • The company has experienced a slowdown in revenue growth, particularly in North America, due to changing economic conditions and increased competition. However, Adyen's management stays optimistic and plans a revenue growth rate of ~30% and an EBITDA margin of 65%.
  • Within our Bear and Bull Case scenarios, the company looks attractively valued.

Transfer of money from hand to hand.

NanoStockk

Adyen (OTCPK:ADYYF, OTCPK:ADYEY) is down around 50% from its highs in the middle of August. The company's stock price declined almost 40% in one single trading day - after declaring earnings for the first half of 2023. This poses the question if

This article was written by

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
278 Followers
German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and (to some point) the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADYEY, ADYYF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

