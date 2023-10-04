Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon: This Dividend Is Not As Sustainable As It Might Seem

Oct. 04, 2023 1:37 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon's dividend yield is currently at 8.2%, making it an attractive option for investors seeking current income.
  • The telco business is stable and generates predictable cash flows, providing support for the dividend. The valuations multiples have also reached 10-year lows.
  • The recent underperformance of VZ stock can be attributed to elevated interest rates, which may impact the sustainability of the dividend in the long term.
  • The interest rate risk for the company is elevated given the $125 billion of long-term debt and gradual repricing of the maturing portions of the borrowings, which are stipulated below market financing rates.
  • If the interest rates remain this high for a significant period of time, Verizon is set to deliver a deteriorating performance on a go-forward basis. Investment in VZ boils down to the assumption of the SOFR's future trajectory.

Opening Day Of The Mobile World Congress

David Ramos

Now, when the Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) dividend yield has entered a historically attractive territory of 8.2%, many investors have become increasingly interested in the Stock.

Optically, going long VZ and treating it as a dividend stock for juicy and

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.44K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.