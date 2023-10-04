David Ramos

Now, when the Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) dividend yield has entered a historically attractive territory of 8.2%, many investors have become increasingly interested in the Stock.

Optically, going long VZ and treating it as a dividend stock for juicy and stable streams of current income seems like a solid idea. And there are a couple of reasons for this:

It has managed to increase the dividend for more than 10 years in a row with a 10-year dividend CAGR of ~2.4%.

The telco business is very stable generating relatively predictable free cash flows.

The underlying cash flows are somewhat protected by the inflationary pressures as the market in which VZ operates is heavily concentrated among couple of big names. Plus, consumers and businesses will always have a demand for the connectivity and mobile services irrespective of the rate of change in the service pricing (obviously, I am not talking about huge extremes).

We could support the dividend case further by looking at the recent Stock price dynamics.

In the past 5-year period and especially since the early 2021, the Stock price has plunged by ~42%, creating seemingly favourable valuation conditions.

The TTM P/E of VZ is now around 6.6x, which is ~37% below the 5-year median.

If we couple this with the fact that in early September VZ increased its dividend yet again, the entire investment case gets pretty strong.

So, we have an 8.2% dividend, which is significantly above the U.S. T-bill alternative (yielding around 5.4%) and which is supported by inherently stable cash generation profile providing long-term upside considering the prevailing valuation multiple levels.

Thesis

Unfortunately, I do not agree with this. In my humble opinion, the current offering of VZ is not as attractive as it might seem from the aforementioned reasoning.

Let me explain.

First of all, we have to understand that the high yielding dividend and depressed multiples are not VZ-specific. For AT&T (NYSE:T) the patterns are almost exactly the same.

T has gone down in a very correlated fashion to VZ and as a result has fallen into a territory of historically attractive multiples and juicy dividend yield.

So, when considering VZ as an investment, there is nothing Company-specific or so opportunistic.

Instead, the investment case boils down to a single question: where the interest rates will be in the foreseeable future.

In my view, the key driver of the recent underperformance of VZ has been the elevated interest rate levels in combination with the uncertainty around the duration of the "higher for longer" scenario.

We can confirm this by looking at the two charts below.

Here it is evident that while VZ's stock price has meaningfully decreased, the EBITDA has assumed a completely different trajectory. Namely, the business (excluding the interest rate component) has become stronger.

Plus, the current sales dynamic is positive with a steady growth momentum.

However, despite the growth in EBITDA and improving sales, the Stock has clearly gone down.

Now let's turn to more specific details why, in my opinion, the market is correct and why the current valuations are fully justified.

Deteriorating bottom line

Since 2021, the diluted EPS figure has plummeted by ~8%, while the EBITDA has improved. The main explanation here lies in the dramatically higher interest expense item. It has increased by ~32% starting from 2021 until 2023 (TTM basis). In absolute terms we are talking about ~ $1.1 billion.

The existing rate of change movement in the interest expense component is quickly accelerating, adding about $100 million in additional costs per quarter. Given the recent performance in VZ's top-line, it is quite obvious that the Company will not be able to offset this cost pressure by an increased cash generation. One of the reasons why VZ did manage to grow its EBITDA is because of the relatively recent price increases across its entire offering. I highly doubt that it will be able to pass through these costs at the necessary level over a long period of time. In fact, the worsening EPS figures confirm this.

Huge debt load that is subject to higher interest rates

At the moment, VZ has ~ $152 billion in long-term debt. Its TTM free cash flows are around $16 billion (after CapEx payments).

Adjusted for the dividends, the remaining free cash flows land in a range of $10 billion. Theoretically, it would take around 15 years for VZ to pay down its existing debt provided that there are no additional dividend increases and major CapEx activities (which certainly will come as 5G use cases finally penetrate the market and as 6G comes closer).

Yet, it does not really make sense to talk about gradual debt reduction when the past 10-year momentum in the incremental debt assumption is this strong.

Now comes the most important part.

The YTM levels of VZ's outstanding bonds revolve around 5.7 - 7.3%. It depends on the duration and the specific conditions stipulated in the prospectus, but I think it would be safe to assume that on average VZ can borrow at 6%.

The debt maturities, which take place only one year from now already amount to $14.3 billion. The bulk of this financing has been assumed at 0.7% to 1.6%. A significant part of this stems from the private placements for which we do not have concrete data, but given that these proceeds were assumed before early 2022 when the Fed started to hike, the odds are high for a painful refinancing.

Unfortunately, we do not have the data to arrive at an exact number for either the weighted average cost of financing or the weighted average remaining debt maturity.

What we know is that the floating debt accounts for ~26% of the total debt portfolio or around $40 billion, and that a 100 basis point movement in this part of the debt can render significant consequences.

According to the most recent 10-Q:

The impact of a 100-basis-point change in interest rates affecting our floating rate debt would result in a change in annual interest expense, including our interest rate swap agreements that are designated as hedges, of approximately $424 million.

By doing back of the envelope calculus (i.e., annualizing the Q2, 2023 interest cost and dividing it with the fixed rate debt amount), I get ~3.4% as the average cost of financing that is currently embedded in VZ's books.

This implies 260 basis points of spread relative to the market YTM levels of its bonds.

As a result, if VZ suddenly had to reprice all of its existing debt to the prevailing financing level, it would add an additional $2.9 billion in interest costs (assuming that the floating rate debt remains constant, which is a reasonable assumption considering that it is already subject to SOFR).

In this case, the dividend payout ratio from the most recent free cash flow levels would reach almost exactly 100%.

Granted, there will not be such an event, when VZ reprices all of its debt at once especially considering the fact that many of the outstanding bonds are issued with maturities beyond 2030.

Nevertheless, what we know is that gradually each refinancing event will impose a downward pressure on the cash generation and the bottom line. And if the interest rates stay where they are for a notable period of time (which seems like a rather likely scenario), the overall sustainability of the dividend would be questioned.

Bottom line

The current drop in VZ's stock price is aligned with the negative trajectory in the underlying cash flow generation.

Currently, the dividend coverage looks safe making the 8.2% yield seemingly attractive.

Yet, what we can see from the market, which per definition is a forward-looking machine, the financial situation is set to worsen. The key reason for this is the relative stability in the top-line, which does not provide sufficient growth potential to offset the rising interest costs stemming from a gradual repricing of the ~$125 billion debt.

It is clear that if the interest rates remain higher for longer, VZ will face declining EPS and major pressure on the free cash flows, thereby damaging the prospects of future dividend payments.

With this being said, even if the entire portfolio of the debt was repriced to the prevailing financing rates, the dividend payout ratio would be fully exhausted, but not exceeding the 100% threshold level too much. This indicates that VZ has some inherent headroom for protecting its dividends over the foreseeable future as it is structurally impossible for VZ to refinance all of its debt at once given the duration of some of its outstanding bonds.

In a nutshell, VZ's case comes down to the interest rates. If the SOFR and overall financing rates gradually decrease back to, say, 2-3% zone, we would see a skyrocketing Share price driven by the elimination of surging interest cost fears.

However, if the long-term interest rates stick to the current levels or, even worse, experience a further uptick, the overall sustainability of VZ's dividend becomes significantly impaired.

In my humble opinion, the current valuations are fully justified given the interest rate uncertainty. Personally, I would avoid VZ until there is a bit more clarity on the future path of Fed Fund's rate. At this movement, the probability of a continued deterioration in the VZ's ability to accommodate 8.2% dividend is just too high for me (risk-averse investor).