The past few weeks have been quite rough on the market. Even though major indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq started the year off well and are still up significantly year to date, sentiment around Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and the REIT space in general is negative due to the high-interest rate environment. As a result, Simon has outperformed the major indices by a wide margin, with a negative 10.94% return YTD versus gains of 27.15%, 11.69%, and 0.49% for Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones, respectively.

Data by YCharts

That said, this is a golden opportunity to invest in one of the best retail REITs in the world, if not the best, with a best-in-class property portfolio. This portfolio is diversified both in terms of product type and geography. Even though most of its NOI is derived in the USA, it is spread out across the country and it also has a growing exposure in Asia as well as a strategic stake in one of Europe's largest mall owners, Klepierre.

In addition to its truly international element, Simon also stands out for several other reasons. It has a diversified product type, ranging from enclosed malls to lifestyle centers to outlets. Simon's centers are becoming more and more mixed-use, hosting a wide range of tenants from traditional apparel retailers to restaurants, bars, gyms, theme parks, and museums. This is why these centers are no longer called malls in the strict sense but rather 'town centers'.

Another reason why Simon stands out is because it has invested in some of its tenants. While investing in your tenants and being a vertically integrated landlord is arguably not the best practice, Simon purchased its tenants out of bankruptcy for pennies on the dollar. Acquisitions include prominent retail names such as Nautica, Lucky Brand, Forever 21, Aeropostale, and even the historic department store JCPenney. The problem with most retailers wasn't that they weren't selling enough; it was that they had high debt levels, often inherited from leveraged transactions carried out by private equity groups. Profits weren't always retained appropriately, and a large percentage was returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and/or buybacks, leaving little for a rainy day. As we know, retail is inherently volatile. This is exactly what Simon capitalized on, and now boasts an attractive portfolio of retailers which has tremendous value.

Moreover, Simon owns growing e-commerce platforms that generate billions in sales. Yet, Simon is still valued as a traditional REIT, rather than being compared to tech companies that often command high valuations. Over time, the market will likely recognize and reward Simon's true value. However, the focus of this article is to highlight how undervalued Simon is, especially when considering its sustainable dividend yield. At the time of writing, Simon's dividend yield is above 7%. This high yield is a result of the share price declining this year, even as Simon has consistently increased its dividend, rebounding from the challenges of the pandemic that previously forced it to reduce the dividend. It is only a matter of time until the dividend per share comfortably surpasses pre-pandemic levels.

Simon has recognized how undervalued its stock is and has adopted a share buyback program, funded by its attractive internally generated cash flows. It's important to note that FFO is sufficient to cover its dividend, fund the buyback, invest in maintenance and redevelopment projects, as well as pursue acquisitions. Specifically, the FFO payout ratio is 60%, well below Simon's pre-pandemic levels e.g. compared to 70% in 2019.

Simon Property Group

How many REITs can claim they are in the same league? That is, having a comfortable dividend coverage ratio, being able to cover most, if not all, corporate priorities from internally generated cash flows, and still having enough left to continue generating additional value?

No doubt higher interest rates will increase financing costs, but it's also essential to look at the other side of the coin. High interest rates are a tool to combat inflation. Inflation typically leads to increased rents and asset values, making real estate an inflation hedge. Conversely, one could argue that higher interest rates will burden Simon's tenants, especially those with high debt loads, and consumers in general. But Simon, with its strong balance sheet, will step in and take advantage of distressed retailers as it has done in the past. It's as if Simon has a built-in mechanism to play both offense and defense simultaneously. This strategy has stood the test of time. The foundation of this approach is a rock-solid balance sheet and prime real estate, and Simon has both.

A strong balance sheet provides significant flexibility. It's due to its robust balance sheet that Simon was in a position to acquire A-Mall owner Taubman Centers during the pandemic's dark days. Moves like this have paid off significantly. Thanks to its strong balance sheet, Simon can improve its best-in-class properties and densify them with the addition of multifamily apartments, offices, and hotels in excess parking lots. Furthermore, Simon's robust balance sheet grants it access to debt markets, allowing the issuance of multi-currency bonds, which aids its international expansion plan. And of course, the strong balance sheet is also reflected in Simon's cost of borrowing, supported by the company's hedging initiatives. The weighted average interest rate remains well below 4%, which is very attractive compared to current mortgage rates in the US that are above 6% and, in many cases, well above 7%.

Simon Property Group

In closing, Simon stands apart. In times of market turmoil, savvy investors can lock in attractive, sustainable dividend yields of 7%+. As time goes by, Simon will continue to increase its dividend, ensuring that the yield on cost keeps rising. It's always wise to consider various risks. If a crisis arises, I am confident that Simon will survive and emerge even stronger. Still, investors might face temporary paper losses, more so than a dividend cut, unless there's a complete global collapse. If the share price falls, say by another 20%, the dividend yield would exceed 9%, which is remarkable for a REIT of Simon's quality and size.

It seems that the 7% yield mark indicates Simon might be bottoming out. If the share price rises, you'll not only have secured a 7% yield but will likely enjoy substantial capital gains that outperform the market. For those who follow me, I've written about Simon extensively, even during the darkest days of the pandemic, investing when the share price was around $50. I am extremely happy those dark days are over, but instead of nearing $150, which I consider fair value, we're approaching the $100 mark. And all of this has to do with general market sentiment rather than Simon-specific issues. As such, I am adding at these levels.

Long story short, I feel it's appealing to lock in a 7% yield today and have my yield on cost grow, as I am confident the dividend will keep on increasing while the company takes advantage of the low share price via its buyback program.