Investment thesis

My first bearish thesis about NIO's (NYSE:NIO) stock aged well since the stock price declined and underperformed the broader U.S. market since June 21. On the other hand, there was a short-term spike in the stock price in July amid positive news regarding a strategic partnership with a prominent investor from the UAE. That said, all bearish opinions face the risk of unexpected positive news, which can be a robust short-term catalyst for the stock price. Nevertheless, I want to reiterate my bearish thesis today because I prefer to ignore the short-term noise and look at the company from a secular perspective. Fundamentals are weak, with profitability metrics far below zero and delivery numbers lagging behind closest rivals by far. My valuation analysis also suggests that the stock is overvalued. All in all, I assign the stock a "Strong Sell" rating.

Recent developments

NIO reported its latest quarterly earnings on August 29, when the company missed consensus estimates. Revenue declined 18.5% YoY, which is a massive deterioration. The weakness in revenue adversely affected profitability metrics. The gross margin was below 1%, and the operating margin shrank to almost -70% compared to -28% in the same quarter last year. As a result, the adjusted EPS followed the top line and shrank from -$0.24 to -$0.51.

The short-term liquidity position is still decent, but I want to underline the pace at which NIO burns cash. In the first half of the fiscal year, the cash balance decreased by almost $2 billion, which is a massive reduction. The company's deal to secure a $1 billion investment from UAE investors was a big positive catalyst for the stock, but if we look at the context and put emotions aside, this amount is the company's quarterly cash burn rate. That said, it is highly likely that the company will face liquidity problems again and again until the business turns profitable.

Consensus earnings estimates forecast the EPS to turn positive in FY 2027. That said, for the next four years, NIO is very likely to face liquidity problems and the management will be forced to find a solution while there will not be any good options for equity investors. The company will either raise debt financing, which will weigh on earnings due to the increased interest expense, or it will need to raise equity finance, which will dilute shareholder value.

The upcoming quarter's earnings are scheduled for release on November 9. Consensus estimates forecast quarterly sales at $2.66 billion, meaning a solid 47% YoY growth. Despite the expected massive revenue growth, the adjusted EPS is expected to be almost flat YoY at -$0.36.

To assess Nio's competitive position in the Chinese market among cutting-edge EV startups, I want to use Li Auto (LI) as a benchmark. Deliveries of these two companies were almost identical in 2021, with NIO outnumbering the rival by a narrow margin. Last year, LI outperformed in terms of deliveries by less than ten percent. This could be a slight warning sign for NIO investors, but the difference was still not dramatic. But this year, the gap between the two young EV makers is massive, softly speaking. During the first nine months of 2023 LI already delivered 83% more cars than it did during the whole year 2022. NIO is highly likely to demonstrate full year growth, but its deliveries in January-September 2023 were more than two times lower than its rival has demonstrated. To me, that is a huge red flag indicating that NIO's vehicles are not competitive compared even to its closest Chinese rival, not to mention giants like Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF).

I would also like to add my personal experience of what I see in my hometown, Almaty. Our city is relatively close to China and EVs from this country are gaining big popularity here. And I see lots of Li's L7 SUVs and lots of Geely's ZEEKRs 001. But I saw only a couple of NIO's vehicles in our city. To me, that is also a big signal that NIO's offerings are not as appealing as its Chinese peers' models.

Valuation update

The stock price declined about 9% year-to-date, significantly underperforming the broader U.S. market. On the other hand, NIO's performance was slightly better in 2023 so far compared to the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI). Seeking Alpha Quant assigns NIO the lowest possible valuation "F" grade due to its substantial ratios compared to the sector median. It is important to underline that many important valuation ratios are unavailable due to the company's absence of profits.

However, it is common when multiples are not fair for young growth companies like NIO. Therefore, I also want to simulate the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. I use a high 15% WACC for Chinese companies for discounting due to the country's risks amid the current geopolitical turbulence. Consensus revenue estimates project a long-term CAGR of 16.7%, which I consider too optimistic. According to statista.com, the Chinese EV market is expected to grow below 7% CAGR in the next five years. Since NIO is an aggressive and innovative company, I would give it an optimistic 10% revenue CAGR for the next decade. I expect the FCF margin to turn profitable in FY 2027 and expand by 150 basis points every year.

My DCF simulation shows the business's fair value is below $14 billion. This indicates a 15% overvaluation and $7.5 is my target price for the stock.

The only big risk to my bearish thesis

I am firmly convinced that NIO's fundamentals are weak, but there is always room for a big risk of unexpectedly good news, which can make the stock skyrocket over a short period of time. My two previous bearish articles about NIO and XPeng (XPEV) both suffered from this sudden good news regarding new partnerships with wealthy investors. And while NIO's stock price finally went below, XPeng's stock is still trading high. In the short term, there is always a risk that the stock might demonstrate solid upward movement, but this rebound is unsustainable for fundamentally weak companies like NIO.

Bottom line

To conclude, NIO is still a "Strong Sell". The company is burning about a billion dollars per quarter, and its operating profit and FCF are still very far from breaking even. Moreover, the weak delivery dynamic compared to its closest rival, Li Auto, is a huge red flag suggesting the company is losing the race for the market share even to the company of comparable scale. That said, it would be ridiculous to talk about competing with giants like Tesla or BYD. The valuation is not attractive as well, according to my DCF simulation.