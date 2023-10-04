yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

It has been almost 3 months since I covered the Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA), so I believe an update is necessary. The previous time I flagged a few issues on the valuation, growth, and performance fronts, opting for a Hold rating. Today, I would like to reassess its factor exposure to decide whether this vehicle has become worth buying into.

What is DUSA? In short, as described in its most recent factsheet, it is:

an actively- managed portfolio of large-cap businesses, selected using the time-tested Davis Investment Discipline. The Fund's investment objective is long-term capital growth and capital preservation.

As of October 2, DUSA had 27 stocks in its portfolio, with about 62.2% of the net assets allocated to the key ten. Compared to the July version, almost nothing has changed, with the only notable difference being the absence of AIA Group (Hong Kong ticker 1299) and the addition of MGM Resorts International (MGM), which now accounts for 3.1%. Also, DUSA still has exposure to only 7 GICS sectors, with financials remaining the dominant one. The fund entirely ignores consumer staples, energy, utilities, and real estate.

Below is a comparison of the key factor parameters of the portfolio. Metrics were calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund.

Metric 6-Jul 2-Oct Market Cap $408.06 billion $410.86 billion P/S 2.93 2.92 P/B 3.01 2.89 EY 6.51% 7.98% EPS Fwd -1.1% 1.8% Revenue Fwd 5.5% 6.1% ROE 12.3% 14.2% ROA 4.9% 5.7% Net Income Margin 15.3% 18.2% Quant Valuation B- or better 15.3% 18.6% Quant Profitability B- or better 88.7% 84.4% Click to enlarge

Overall, most key metrics have seen only modest changes. For instance, the weighted-average market cap advanced slightly, while the forward EPS growth rate finally turned positive, partly thanks to the contribution from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), JD.com (JD), and Markel Group (MKL). Quality is still overall solid, though the share of holdings with a B- Quant Profitability grade or higher retreated to 84.4%. In the meantime, both Return on Equity and Return on Assets rose marginally.

However, there is one notable development that deserves a more in-depth discussion: the earnings yield rising to almost 8%. Here is the question: does such an EY look supportive of gains amid prevailing bearish narratives? As equity investors rethink their allocations amid surging Treasury yields, with the 10-year yield now hovering at the levels previously seen in 2007, it looks totally logical to rotate towards stocks that offer above-market EYs. In theory, they should fare better amid the persisting market softness and, ideally, eke out gains as they carry smaller growth premia, so they are less vulnerable in the current environment. At first glance, DUSA is nicely positioned; it looks like a valid assumption that the fund with an EY about 1.7x that of the market (approximately 4.6%) is much better protected against the ripple effects of interest rates remaining higher for longer. However, the situation is much more nuanced here.

It is worth understanding that the main contributor to the yield is the financial sector; out of 12 holdings with an EY above 10%, 8 names are banks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and their brethren from the sector. On a side note, Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNKEY) is still in the portfolio, accounting for 1.6%. Though its weight is modest, I believe it is worth reminding that there is a minor FX risk here as Danske comes with a hidden exposure to the euro. Regarding the DKK/EUR question, there is a thorough description of the fixed exchange rate policy on the Danmarks Nationalbank website. And what is the issue with the EUR? In my September article on the SPDR® Global Dow ETF (DGT), I wrote that:

...the European Central Bank has recently increased the key policy rate once again, which is technically bullish for the euro. However, this is hardly sufficient as traders switched focus to slowing growth, so it is tough to justify an EUR/USD rate above around 1.07, a level where it is oscillating currently.

Since then, it has retreated to 1.053.

And the problem is that the outlook for the currency remains clouded. We also see exposure to the Singaporean dollar, Hong Kong dollar, Korean won, and South African rand. In my view, all these currencies now face depreciation risks, with the exception being the HKD, which is pegged to the USD.

Name Ticker Adjusted Ticker Currency Weighting (%) DBS Group Holdings Ltd. DBS SP (OTCPK:DBSDY) SGD 3.37 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 005930 KS (OTCPK:SSNLF) KRW 2.24 Ping An Insurance (Group) 2318 HK (OTCPK:PNGAY) HKD 1.64 Danske Bank A/S DANSKE DC (OTCPK:DNKEY) DKK 1.55 Prosus N.V., Class N PRX NA (OTCPK:PROSY) EUR 0.53 Naspers Ltd. NPN SJ (OTCPK:NPSNY) ZAR 0.33 Click to enlarge

Now, after this brief digression, let us return to the sector issue. The weighted-average figure ignores differences existing between industries (e.g., companies that have heavy upfront capex, like petroleum producers, tend to trade with fatter EYs). In this regard, I believe it is worth paying more attention to the Quant Valuation grades, which are more reliable since they account for these differences by comparing companies' ratios to sector medians. So with 36.8% of the holdings having a D+ grade or worse, I believe DUSA's value exposure is not large enough.

Here, my dear readers might remind me that financials are positioned nicely to reap the benefits of tighter monetary policy since it should boost their bottom lines. Hence, capital appreciation should supervene. This is true, but only in theory. To corroborate, the Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLF) delivered a 1.66% decline in the first 9 months, grossly underperforming the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV). Of course, a more attentive reader would riposte here that it is worth looking at the August-September performance, the period when concerns over a more hawkish monetary policy returned. Oddly enough, it was also in the red, though outperforming IVV in September. So oversized bets on financials do not guarantee positive returns in the current environment.

ETF August September IVV -1.63% -4.70% XLF -2.69% -3.09% Click to enlarge

Investor Takeaway

As I have already mentioned in the previous note, DUSA has an ultra-minimalist, high-conviction approach to portfolio management. It has placed the lion's share of its bets on financials, which is one of the key reasons for its earnings yield being so alluring and partly for its forward EPS growth rate being so bleak.

This year, its focus on consistency has yielded rather solid results as it trounced IVV in the first nine months, with a total return being 3.12% stronger. Partly for that reason, DUSA is still in the A league regarding momentum. The fund has also marginally outperformed the S&P 500 index since the July note.

Nevertheless, I see no reason for a rating upgrade today.

First, as I emphasized in the previous note, DUSA underperformed IVV every single year since its launch, with the only exception being 2023 (for now). Below is the data on its total returns over the February 2017-September 2023 period. The CAGR was 3.58% lower.

Portfolio IVV DUSA Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $21,175 $16,947 CAGR 11.91% 8.23% Stdev 16.78% 19.38% Best Year 31.25% 30.54% Worst Year -18.16% -19.55% Max. Drawdown -23.93% -28.72% Sharpe Ratio 0.66 0.42 Sortino Ratio 0.99 0.61 Market Correlation 1 0.93 Click to enlarge

Second, the markets are exceedingly nervous at this juncture, with the higher-for-longer narrative dominating. The job openings data published on October 3 only added to these concerns, sending major indices lower. DUSA's relatively strong EY does not guarantee stronger performance in these conditions.