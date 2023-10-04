Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Poseida Therapeutics: Why I Am Still Holding On To The Stock Into 2024 (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 04, 2023 2:20 AM ETPoseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX)
Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • Poseida Therapeutics reported strong Q2 2023 revenue growth of 641.22% YoY, beating estimates by $14.93 million.
  • Astellas Pharma's $50 million investment in Poseida's cancer cell therapy is a positive step after the termination of its collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
  • Poseida is advancing its CAR-T Phase 1 trial and has received FDA clearance for its investigational new drug application for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Poseida Therapeutics headquarters in San Diego, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It has been a tumultuous year for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) dropping 31.23% (YoY) and up to 60% (YTD(. Still, Q2 2023 revenue rode high at $20.01 million recording a 641.22% (YoY) growth beating estimates by $14.93 million. Poseida’s EPS of -$0.32 beat forecasts by $0.22

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.71K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.