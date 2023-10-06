Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eli Lilly: Do Not Chase This Stock Over The Cliff

Oct. 06, 2023 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • LLY may have found the next blockbuster drug, potentially exceeding ABBV's Humira with FY2022 global revenues of $21.23B and MRK's Keytruda worth $20.93B.
  • However, we also believe that most of its upside potential has been fully baked in, with the stock's exponential momentum nearing its peak optimism levels.
  • While we concur with the market analysts' bullish top and bottom line projections over the next few years, it remains to be seen when the Mounjaro shortage may end.
  • This is on top of the ongoing lawsuit in the US, attributed to the "severity of stomach problems/ side effects," potentially triggering volatility in LLY's stock prices.
  • We do not advise investors to chase this stock over the cliff.

Don't stay at the top too long, you might fall off

Rowan Jordan/iStock via Getty Images

LLY's Weight Loss Investment Thesis May Have Been Fully Baked In Here

We previously covered Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in July 2023, discussing the stock's overly lofty valuations, attributed to Mounjaro as an alternative

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks.

J
Jimghad
Today, 2:19 PM
Yes, you do make some very good points.
I got out a bit early at $380. My cost was under $75.I am OK with my decision.
I have seen too many my stocks like GE, Rivian, Rite aid, Nortel go through the roof and come back down.
