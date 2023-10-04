jetcityimage

Global Net Lease's (NYSE:GNL) completion of its merger with Necessity Retail REIT and the subsequent internalization of its management holds the potential to reverse what's been years of underperformance and a sticky discount to other net lease peers. However, the deal has come amidst terrible stock market conditions for REITs with fear surpassing the bearish sentiment seen during the March banking crisis as the Fed reiterated a higher for longer mantra at its September FOMC rate pause decision. This cut through to already battered REITs staring down base rates currently at a 22-year high at 5.25% to 5.50%. GNL has dipped 31% year-to-date and is currently swapping hands at a 7.12x price to trailing 12-month funds from operations, around 37% lower than its peer group median. I previously covered GNL in the summer before the merger closed where I was neutral. The ticker is down around 19% since then warranting another look.

Data by YCharts

I believe the merger could be transformational from a sentiment perspective from its dilution of the contribution of office REITs and from the internalization of management. GNL last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.354 per share, around $1.42 per share annualized for a 15.6% forward dividend yield. The quarterly distribution is down from $0.40 per share from just GNL before the merger and this reduction was made clear during the merger announcement. The yield is still fat to reflect continued market angst over its stability and a broader macroeconomic environment that's set to form the harshest backdrop for REITs in decades.

The New And More Diversified Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease September 2023 Investor Presentation

What's to like about the merger? New GNL now owns 1,308 properties spread across three distinct property classes from industrial and office to single-tenant and multi-tenant retail. This is spread across 66.9 million square feet. The stats of the new portfolio are healthy with 57% of its tenants being investment grade and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 6.9 years that's set to drive $729 million in annualized straight-line rent as of the end of GNL's last reported fiscal 2023 second quarter. This is a significantly larger and intrinsically more diversified REIT with broad geographic and industry exposure. The US and Canada will account for around 80.3% of SLR with the United Kingdom its next largest market at 11.1% of SLR.

Global Net Lease September 2023 Investor Presentation

What shareholders should be most excited about is that single-tenant office properties will now account for 20% of SLR from 40% in the old GNL. This will progressively decline as the REIT chases new acquisitions in its non-office segments. I think the market has been far too bearish on the outlook for office against entrenched post-pandemic remote working, but this sentiment will likely remain perpetual until a major reversal of what's still rising office vacancy rates in major urban markets across the US. Critically, around 57% of GNL's tenants hold an investment grade credit rating with another 35% rated non-investment grade. Credit ratings are normally reserved for larger companies so only 9% of their property portfolio being not rated is a positive.

Global Net Lease September 2023 Investor Presentation

However, the stronger positioning of the GNL's property portfolio post-merger will take some time to feed through to its valuation. To be clear, GNL has historically traded at a lower multiple than its peers like Agree Realty (ADC) and NNN REIT (NNN). The REIT is now roughly trading hands a 6.7x price to 2024 AFFO multiple. This multiple is amongst the lowest for its peer group, a discount that has historically been justified on the back of the precarious coverage and shareholder contention with AR Global, the old external manager of the REIT.

Global Net Lease September 2023 Investor Presentation

Book Value And Debt Maturities

GNL reported revenue of $95.8 million for its second quarter, up 0.6% over its year-ago comp with a net operating income of $86.8 million. NOI dipped slightly from $87.4 million in the year-ago period with the Necessity Retail REIT reporting a NOI of $81.6 million, down 5.85% year-over-year. Higher interest expenses have been driving near-term underperformance with the Fed funds rate being primed for more hikes.

Data by YCharts

The current downdraught of REITs is set to remain the dominant theme until the Fed at least concretely pauses further rate hikes. Hence, any valuation reversal will at minimum require a stabilization of current turbulence. GNL will also have to show that it can grow book value which has come under constant pressure over the last 5 years. Book value in many ways underpins price returns as years of paying out an unsustainable dividend has taken its toll on GNL's balance sheet. The dividend of the new REIT is markedly lower than the aggregate of the two separate REITs prior to the merger.

Global Net Lease September 2023 Investor Presentation

The funds should be used for addressing a debt maturity ladder that is still somewhat frontloaded but will see the largest tranche of debt only come due in 2026. I'd rate the REIT as a hold against the current market turbulence until FFO figures for the combined entity come through and we see a stabilization of stock market volatility.