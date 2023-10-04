Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASML: DUV Is In The Driver's Seat For FY2023

Oct. 04, 2023 8:00 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)ASMLF
High Sierra Investing profile picture
High Sierra Investing
403 Followers

Summary

  • DUV will be the primary driver of growth for ASML in 2023 and 2024 on strong customer demand.
  • EUV sales face short-term headwinds and customer delays.
  • ASML's long-term goals of bringing high-NA EUV to market in 2025 offer significant upside potential.

Worker or engineer wears protective suit or coverall suit work in semiconductor manufacturing factory

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

I agree with most analysts when I say that I think you should buy ASML now for the revenue growth potential on extreme-UV (EUV) systems and their healthy profits and cash flow. With ASML’s CEO Peter Winnink clearly

This article was written by

High Sierra Investing profile picture
High Sierra Investing
403 Followers
Using data driven reasoning and market trends to identify strong long-term investments. Focus on identifying value in tech, advanced manufacturing and industrial sectors. Strong preference for growth stocks and highlighting overlooked companies based on solid fundamentals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.