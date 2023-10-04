gopixa

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a solid choice for dividend investors who want to take advantage of the recent meltdown in the market for high-yielding income stocks/ETFs. I believe the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is an attractive investment opportunity for dividend investors who want to focus on long term wealth goals and the current consolidation offers an attractive entry into the ETF as well. Considering that the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is diversified, well-managed, is trading near 1-year lows and has achieved competitive long term post-inflation returns, I believe SCHD is an alluring investment option for dividend investors!

3 reasons to buy SCHD on the drop

I am normally not a REIT or ETF investor, but the current setup makes the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF an attractive buy, for a number of reasons. I will discuss the top three reasons why I believe long term focused investors may want to consider buying into the current correction.

1. Strong long term performance record: double-digit post-inflation annual returns

The first reason is that during times of uncertainty, ETFs with proven long term performance records should be very high on the list of dividend investors, in my opinion. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has generated an annual average return of 13.03 percent since 2011 (the ETF's inception year) while the S&P 500 as a major stock market index returned an average of 12.52% per year (according to officialdata.org) between 2011 and 2023.

While the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF benchmarks against the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and not against the S&P 500, it still is an accomplishment to outperform a broad-based stock market index. Subtracting an average annual inflation rate of 3% (on average), an investment in SCHD has returned a double-digit (10%) annual return since 2011.

2. Focus on quality, large-cap stocks with dividend potential

The ETF has a focus on large and industry-leading companies, typically those that have a market cap of $70B or over and are well-diversified. The ETF is diversified across a large number of industries which I believe makes the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF an all-weather investment choice for dividend investors that could do well in a variety of economic and stock market environments. The ETF includes all major industries as well as recession-resistant sectors such as healthcare, information technology and communication services.

Because of the large-cap focus of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, the ETF includes leading brands in the United States in a number of industries. In the pie chart below I present SCHD's top portfolio holdings as of October 2, 2023. The portfolio includes large players in the biotech industry, such as Amgen (AMGN), Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK), large telecom players such as Verizon (VZ), consumer brands Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) as well as energy companies like Chevron (CVX). I like the large-cap value orientation of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF as it drastically reduces risks for long term investors in down markets.

3. A buy-and-forget investment option for long term investors with a solid 3.7% yield, SCHD is oversold

Because the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has achieved double-digit annual returns in the long term, I see SCHD as a compelling buy-and-forget investment solution for long term oriented investors… especially those that are still concerned with post-inflation returns. The fund offers direct access to a widely diversified portfolio and currently also makes a compelling value proposition from a yield point of view.

As the price went down, the yield went up... which is the third reason why dividend investors may want to use the correction to buy the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF so that they can meet their income needs, either now or in the future. The ETF's yield is now at its highest since May.

A strong indication that the market's reaction towards the ETF is overdone is that the fund is now oversold based on the Relative Strength Indicator (which is usually the case when the RSI shows a value fall below 30). The RSI value is now 27.7, indicating recovery potential for long term investors.

Risks with SCHD

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is well-run and diversified… which ticks two checkboxes for dividend investors who want a worry-free long term investment option. However, there is no guarantee that the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF will outperform the S&P 500 index (which is more broadly diversified and should therefore have less downside risk) moving forward.

Final thoughts

I believe this is a unique, contrarian opportunity to make an outsized contribution to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF within or without a retirement portfolio. Dividend investors with long term financial goals should consider buying a high-quality, diversified ETF when they are momentarily out-of-favor and I believe long term investors have now the opportunity to buy this quality ETF at a really attractive yield. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has achieved impressive long term returns and handily beat inflation. With a post-inflation return around 10% since 2011 and a near-4% yield, I believe dividend investors focused on long term dividend growth and wealth creation have a compelling opportunity to buy into the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now!