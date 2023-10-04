brainmaster

Dear readers,

With everything that's going in the world and the economy, it's tempting to think that now must be a good time to invest. After-all, we all know the saying "buy when there's blood in the street" and it sure feels like we've had a fair amount of bad news over the past year and a half with inflation running rampant and interest rates at their highest level in 20 years.

But the question is what to invest into. Historically, over very long periods of time, a strategy of dollar cost averaging into the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has proven one of the best and most predictable ways to grow one's wealth. Moreover, investment legends such as Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffet are big proponents of this passive approach and advice most retail investors to take this route.

The approach has worked very well historically and has inspired the famous 4% rule which states that you can simply hold the index and safely withdraw 4% from your portfolio each year and not go broke. But since the index has a very low dividend yield of only 1.5%, the rule assumes that investors sell about 2.5% of their assets each year to support their lifestyle.

The approach has worked over very long periods of time, because the index has, on average, returned 8% per year. But there are periods when the model comes under a lot of pressure. These are times, when the index trades flat and since the dividend yield isn't enough, those using the 4% rule are likely to see their portfolios decline meaningfully. This has happened many times in the past and I have reason to believe it could happen again soon.

Risks to medium-term performance of the market

I do believe that over decades, the S&P 500 will do just fine, but I do see two major risks that could result in sub-par performance over the medium-term, say 3-5 years.

The first risk has to do with the S&P 500 being relatively expensive today, which according to JPMorgan (JPM) is likely to result in total nominal returns of under 5% over the next 5 years. That's very low, especially compared to inflation which currently stands at 3.7%.

JPMorgan Asset Management

The second risk factor has to do with monetary policy and its effects on the index. The thing is that usually, the initial response of the market to a decrease in interest rates is a crash. This was true in early 2000s, during the GFC and to an extent even during Covid. It's no coincidence either, as in each of these three cases, rate cuts were a consequence of major economic weakness.

Tradingview

And the thing is that we are likely at peak rates now and the inverted yield is screaming that a recession is likely coming. Despite the Fed's hawkish tone, I think that some rate cuts are likely over the next several years. Of course, I don't know when they'll come. Could be 12 months, could be 24 months. But if the economy breaks eventually, those following the 4% rule are potentially looking at several years of pain.

So we find ourselves in a situation where the index is relatively pricey with low expected upside and we have a potential catalyst for significant downside. I don't like that equation and I think it's especially risky for income oriented investors to stay fully invested in the S&P 500 at this point. I suggest two alternatives that can help by adding yield and protecting against the downside.

Alternative #1 REITs

I've written extensively about REITs this year and for a good reason. I think REITs are well positioned to deliver significant market-beating returns, because they are today priced at very low valuations, despite having all-time low leverage and consistently growing their cash flow.

Moreover, they pay a much higher dividend yield than the index. My REIT portfolio, for example, which comprises only the highest quality companies, averages dividend yield around 5%.

Not only that, but REITs (similarly to other early cycle stocks) tend to outperform once rates have peaked with an average return over the 12 months following peak rates of 21.4% vs just 9.8% for the market.

Cohen & Steers

Adding REITs to a portfolio combats both shortcoming discussed in the risk section above as it increase yield above the 4% necessary threshold and it limits the downside in case of a weak economy and rate cuts.

The downside protection may not be as intuitive so let me explain. REITs are landlords which are naturally more insulated from the economy than the business owners. At the same time, REIT valuations are long duration which means that they are very sensitive to interest rates. Therefore I think that a recession followed by rate cuts will be a net positive for REITs, while it will be a net negative for the S&P 500.

Here are some examples of REITs that I'm today:

VICI Properties (VICI)

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)

Crown Castle International (CCI)

Alternative #2 preferred equity

Another way to mitigate the problems that S&P 500 holders might experience is to add preferred shares to a portfolio. These can be almost bond-like instruments which provide very reliable income. Moreover, because the coupon is often fixed, a lot of preferred equity issues are likely to be net beneficiaries of a recession followed by rate cuts.

Of course even preferred equity has its risks and one of the biggest ones is arguably inflation. Because the coupon is in most cases fixed, there is virtually no inflation protection build into these products. Still a reasonable 10-20% allocation towards preferreds can make sense for some income oriented investors.

To give a concrete example, let me show you Athene's preferred shares.

Athene is part of Apollo Global Management (APO) and arguably it is the most important part to Apollo's growth. Athene is largest annuity provider in the U.S. and operates a simple business model where future retirees regularly (monthly) deposit money with Athene in exchange for a pre-agreed monthly payment sometime in the future, usually many years or even decades from now. This makes for very predictable cash flows, because early redemptions are severely penalized and therefore rare.

There are five series of preferred shares named A through E, all BBB rated. Personally, I like Series A (ATH.PR.A) the most. Series A has coupon of 6.35% which given a price of $21.21 per share translates into a dividend yield of 7.5%. This yield is fixed until June 2029 at which point the stock can be called for $25 per share or the coupon will reset at 3-month LIBOR + 4.253%.

I like this series, because (a) it provides high income, (b) it's highly rated and rates ahead of Athene's common shares, which means that in order for Apollo to be able to pay itself, the preferred shareholders have to be paid first and (c) if interest rates decrease in the next 2-3 years, there's substantial upside in the stock price which will most likely push the total return into double-digits.